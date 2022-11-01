Porto were unable to turn their dominance into a positive result after a 2-1 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Fernando Torres’ side took an early lead in Pedroso when Adrián Niño converted a penalty.

The Portuguese club continued to press for an equaliser which eventually came in the 47th minute when Tiago Andrade steered the ball into the bottom corner.

The come back was short lived however, Abde Raihani converting from close range less than a minute later.

The result wasn’t catastrophic for Porto who will now contest a play-off to remain in the competition they won in 2018-19.

Positive start undone by a penalty

Porto had a positive start in Pedroso, Umaro Candé’s shot saved by Alejandro Iturbe with Tiago Andrade’s follow up going wide. Candé then released Rui Monteiro who was unable to get a shot away.

Atlético Madrid winger Álvaro Santamaría was looking dangerous and won his side an early penalty after his shot struck Gabriel Brás’ raised arm. Adrián Niño stepped up and beat Gonçalo Ribeiro from the spot.

It was a brief blip in proceedings as Porto dominated possession, Fernando Torres’ side appearing content to sit on their lead and rarely venturing out of their own half.

Porto dominate

Vasco Sousa shot straight at Iturbe with Candé and Monteiro getting plenty of ball out wide. Andrade’s shot was tipped wide by Iturbe as Porto continued to probe for an equaliser.

Atlético went close to extending their lead when Julio Díaz broke clear and got the ball past Ribeiro, a scramble inside the 6-yard box resulting in Porto clearing the ball away from danger.

The final two chances of the first half fell to the hosts, Candé’s header going wide and Andrade with another shot saved.

Porto continued where they left off after the break and needed less than two minutes to equalise.

Daniel Moreno was robbed by Andrade in his own 18-yard box, Vasco Sousa hitting the post with Andrade gathering the rebound and steering the ball into the bottom corner.

Come back short lived

Less than a minute later Atlético regained the lead.

Bernardo Ferreira was outmuscled by Santamaría, the winger delivering a cross to Abde Raihani who had a simple finish from close range.

Porto back on the front foot

Atlético enjoyed a rare spell of pressure before gifting Porto another chance with a poor turnover. This time Andrade picked Javier Boñar’s pocket, creating a chance for Monteiro who saw his shot blocked by Rony Mbomio.

André Oliveira headed Monteiro cross over the bar before Capucho made a change up front in the 63rd minute.

The impressive Andrade, who was making his first appearance of the campaign due to Jorge Meireles being unavailable, made way for Joel Carvalho. Carvalho was immediately involved, latching onto Monteiro’s through ball before his cross was cleared.

The game heated up in the closing stages due to Porto’s desperation, but they were unable to break through Atlético’s stern defence. The Portuguese club advance to the play-offs where they will face one of the second round winners from the Domestic Champions Path.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Dr. Jorge Sampaio