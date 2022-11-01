 

Details

It all started so well for Sporting. Both their Champions League campaign as a whole – two wins from the opening two matches – and the decisive game against Eintracht Frankfurt in Lisbon tonight.

Needing just a draw to progress to the last-16 knockout stage, Sporting went into the break leading thanks to an Arthur Gomes goal. But the Germans dominated the second 45 minutes, turning in around through goals from Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani and running out deserved winners. 

Surprise line-up

Rúben Amorim sprung a surprise with his starting XI, selecting Brazilian forward Arthur Gomes to form a forward trio alongside Paulinho and Marcus Edwards, with Pote pushed back into midfield and Francisco Trincão relegated to the substitutes bench.

Sporting were first to threaten, Edwards poking a shot towards goal from close range but Trapp was alert to the danger and saved.

Frankfurt came close to taking the lead in the 11th minute as Paulinho inadvertently flicked a corner for the Germans towards his own net, Adán doing well to claw out the danger and captain Coates managing to hack the ball clear.

The game then fell into settled pattern, the home side happy to concede plenty of possession and try to catch the Germans on the break. Frankfurt kept probing for an opening without creating real danger, although the lightning fast Kolo Muani was keeping Coates on his toes.

It was Sporting who looked the likelier to score though. A brilliant Porro cross saw Paulinho launch himself at the ball, but he could not get a proper connection on the ball. Then a well worked break from Edwards saw the Englishman feed Ugarte who was clean through on goal, but the Uruguayan miss-controlled the ball and the chance was gone.

Arthur with the breakthrough

Five minutes before half time the home crowd exploded in joy as Sporting got the breakthrough. Aggressive challenges for the ball on the edge of the Frankfurt box by Sporting allowed Edwards to steal the ball, laying it back to Ugarte, whose deflected cross looped to the second post where Arthur hit a first-time shot that squirmed under Trapp and dribbled into the net.

As the half-time whistle went, with Tottenham losing in France against Marseille, Sporting were in top spot in Group D.

But there was still a long 45 minutes to go, and perhaps sensing that their side still had plenty left in the tank, the travelling Eintracht Frankfurt fans continued to give tremendous backing to their team, outsinging the home supporters for long periods. At one stage Pedro Porro put in a typically feisty challenge and as he went to collect the ball, he gestured to the stands to turn up the noise level.

Porro set up a chance for Gomes with a raking pass, but the Brazilian got his feet mixed up, lost control of the ball, and the chance was gone.

But it was a rare moment of danger for the home side as Frankfurt were now completely dominating possession and Sporting were finding it difficult to get out of their own half.

Pressure tells

The pressure and increasingly desperate defending told when Coates was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, the referee immediately pointing to the penalty spot. Adan’s attempts to break Kamada’s concentration failed as the Japanese stepped up and sent his firm shot unerringly into the corner of the net.

Amorim tried to changed the course of events by bringing on Dário Essugo and Trincão for Ugarte and Edwards, but the Germans continued to boss matters.

In the 73rd minute Frankfurt took the lead through the impressive Muani. The big forward showed strength and speed to brush past Gonçalo Inácio then power an shot past Adán from a tight angle.

The German fans turned up the noise level even more, as Sporting desperately went in search of an equaliser.

But truth be told, the Lions never troubled Kevin Trapp, even from late corners in which goalkeeper Adán lent his weight to the attacking efforts, and it was the Germans who progressed to the knockout phase.

Europa consolation

The only piece of positive news for Sporting came after the final whistle as a late Tottenham Hotspur goal in Marseille meant the Lions remain in Europe. They will play in the Europa League. Rúben Amorim has plenty to work to do during the World Cup break if he wants his side to make an impact in the competition.

by Tom Kundert, at Alvalade

Goals:

[1-0], Arthur Gomes, 41’

[1-1] Kamada (pen), 62’

[1-2] Kolo Muani, 73’

 

Comments (8)

Samuel
  2. #12607
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

They should send a personal "thank you" letter to Hojbjerg for scoring that goal.

Samuel
  1. Share
  2. 0
SupremoGino
  2. #12608
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Sporting were out hustled and bullied off their own pitch from the first minute. As soon as I witnessed Frankfurt with 6 players pushing up in the opposing half even while Sporting controlled possession, knew it was going to be a long night....

Sporting were out hustled and bullied off their own pitch from the first minute. As soon as I witnessed Frankfurt with 6 players pushing up in the opposing half even while Sporting controlled possession, knew it was going to be a long night. Amorim is far too calculable in his approach to have Sporting always pass their way out from the back which they aren't anywhere near good enough to do so with consistency. All the opposite coaches are realizing this and easily exposing him for it. The penalty was a joke but being the more aggressive team is what allows those calls to be made in the first place, no one to blame but themselves.

Super frustrating as this should've been another 5 bonus points in the bag for Portugal's Uefa coefficient in reaching the UCL Round of 16. I too thought the Europa League would provide best chance to maximize coefficent points but not when the team enters after Champions League elimination in my opinion. Now they must get through a playoff, then claim 2 wins and 1 draw. That's a minimum of 5 games to be played needing favorable results only to guarantee the same amount of points. Lots of volatility involved with small financial incentive. Is it really worth it?

Read More
SupremoGino
  1. Share
  2. 0
Paulo    SupremoGino
  2. #12611
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

I also thought that being in the Europa might actually be a good thing, as I think they have a much better shot at going further.

I could be wrong, but if they win both playoff games that would be 4 points, plus 1 point for reaching the EL...

I also thought that being in the Europa might actually be a good thing, as I think they have a much better shot at going further.

I could be wrong, but if they win both playoff games that would be 4 points, plus 1 point for reaching the EL round of 16. Which would be equal to the 5 bonus points they would have gotten to get to the CL round of 16. Of course the could draw or split wins and still go forward, with 3 or even 2 points.

The way they are playing I didn't see them beating any of the CL seeded teams in a round of 16. But winning playoffs and advancing past the round of EL 16, is a much more likely scenario.

Read More
Paulo
  1. Share
  2. 0
SupremoGino    Paulo
  2. #12620
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Ah. I hadn't been able to find anything indicating points would be awarded during the playoff rounds so my assumption was those games don't count. According to the Uefa Rules it's 1 point for a win in playoff matches and 0.5 pts for a draw.

SupremoGino
  1. Share
  2. 0
Teresa
  2. #12609
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Unfortunate result for the Lions but they certainly did not deserve to win.

I am surprised that they didn’t do a video review of the penalty, Coates had no idea where the ball was and was nudged by Kamada. Sporting looked vulnerable and...

Unfortunate result for the Lions but they certainly did not deserve to win.

I am surprised that they didn’t do a video review of the penalty, Coates had no idea where the ball was and was nudged by Kamada. Sporting looked vulnerable and disorganized at many moments, Reis (I believe) almost scoring a shocking OG if Adan did not react.

I understand the idea of playing Pote deeper to help in the link up and building play and he did well, but they need him in the front three, because Edwards, Paulinho, and Gomes for most of the evening were ineffective. Sporting found it extremely hard to get into attacking positions all evening. I’ve never been a fan of Paulinho and other than some decent hold-up play, I personally think he offers very little, especially for a top 3 team in Portugal. That’s not to say he hasn’t produced big goals and moments of brilliance (last year’s group stage CL campaign he was solid), because he has, but Sporting need another man up top. We all knew Nunes and Palhinha were massive losses in the middle of the field.

Europa league will be okay hopefully, maybe a quarter final run if the draw is favourable.

Read More
Teresa
  1. Share
  2. 0
Santos
  2. #12613
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

I'm not a Sporting fan by any means, but a shame for the Portuguese league we missed having 3 in the second round for the first time. The plus side being at least they got into Europa League and may have a better chance of accumulating points...

I'm not a Sporting fan by any means, but a shame for the Portuguese league we missed having 3 in the second round for the first time. The plus side being at least they got into Europa League and may have a better chance of accumulating points there then in the Champions League, which to be fair, they look a bit to short on quality to make a dent in the second round.

It's looking bleak in terms of us hanging onto the 3rd Champions League spot.

Read More
Santos
  1. Share
  2. 0
Neville
  2. #12617
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Benjamin Franklin - he that lives in hope will die in despair as the saying goes with SPORTING FANS/SUPPORTERS.

The club never lived up to the hopes of their fans/supporters, always riddled with problems with players.

4 years back players were...

Benjamin Franklin - he that lives in hope will die in despair as the saying goes with SPORTING FANS/SUPPORTERS.

The club never lived up to the hopes of their fans/supporters, always riddled with problems with players.

4 years back players were attacked by a mob at the training ground and seven players terminated their contracts.

A year back benfica signed Joao Mario right under the nose of their arch-rival Benfica.

Today Rafael Leao has a problem with Sporting.

What do we conclude?

1. Is the club professionally managed?
2. Are the players motivated or given due respect?
3. Why are there flaws in players' contracts?
4. Is there a strategy to win a trophy this year or 10 years ahead?

I dont think C Ronaldo will join Sporting in the January transfer window.

We cannot blame players for defeats and so the coach, the problem is with the management.

Read More
Neville
  1. Share
  2. 0
Robert Martins
  2. #12621
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

I'm a firm believer when you have the right ingredients in place you have to lose before you win this would have been the case with this current Sporting squad maybe the last couple years especially with Ruben in charge but unfortunately for...

I'm a firm believer when you have the right ingredients in place you have to lose before you win this would have been the case with this current Sporting squad maybe the last couple years especially with Ruben in charge but unfortunately for Sporting and it's fans this is world football and players go out real quick as they come in so just a massive chance blown. There is a reason we the Portuguese produce quality football players in quantity because we figured out a long time ago that in order to succeed we must pump up the biggest muscle ( I know it's an organ) the brain and infuse it with galvanized mentality. It was no where to be seen. Regardless Sporting played well for the majority of the campaign with limitations ( non-stop Cherry picking from the Fat Cats but it must be accepted). I have come to a point where I have accepted that Sporting just doesn't have the right kind of wallet and our destiny is to produce awkward but superstar players and let other clubs sprinkle there LIMITLESS fiat currency dust on them and hear there fans sing songs about them. The list is too long it hurts now.

Read More
Robert Martins
  1. Share
  2. 0
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt