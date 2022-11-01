It all started so well for Sporting. Both their Champions League campaign as a whole – two wins from the opening two matches – and the decisive game against Eintracht Frankfurt in Lisbon tonight.

Needing just a draw to progress to the last-16 knockout stage, Sporting went into the break leading thanks to an Arthur Gomes goal. But the Germans dominated the second 45 minutes, turning in around through goals from Daichi Kamada and Randal Kolo Muani and running out deserved winners.

Surprise line-up

Rúben Amorim sprung a surprise with his starting XI, selecting Brazilian forward Arthur Gomes to form a forward trio alongside Paulinho and Marcus Edwards, with Pote pushed back into midfield and Francisco Trincão relegated to the substitutes bench.

Sporting were first to threaten, Edwards poking a shot towards goal from close range but Trapp was alert to the danger and saved.

Frankfurt came close to taking the lead in the 11th minute as Paulinho inadvertently flicked a corner for the Germans towards his own net, Adán doing well to claw out the danger and captain Coates managing to hack the ball clear.

The game then fell into settled pattern, the home side happy to concede plenty of possession and try to catch the Germans on the break. Frankfurt kept probing for an opening without creating real danger, although the lightning fast Kolo Muani was keeping Coates on his toes.

It was Sporting who looked the likelier to score though. A brilliant Porro cross saw Paulinho launch himself at the ball, but he could not get a proper connection on the ball. Then a well worked break from Edwards saw the Englishman feed Ugarte who was clean through on goal, but the Uruguayan miss-controlled the ball and the chance was gone.

Arthur with the breakthrough

Five minutes before half time the home crowd exploded in joy as Sporting got the breakthrough. Aggressive challenges for the ball on the edge of the Frankfurt box by Sporting allowed Edwards to steal the ball, laying it back to Ugarte, whose deflected cross looped to the second post where Arthur hit a first-time shot that squirmed under Trapp and dribbled into the net.

As the half-time whistle went, with Tottenham losing in France against Marseille, Sporting were in top spot in Group D.

But there was still a long 45 minutes to go, and perhaps sensing that their side still had plenty left in the tank, the travelling Eintracht Frankfurt fans continued to give tremendous backing to their team, outsinging the home supporters for long periods. At one stage Pedro Porro put in a typically feisty challenge and as he went to collect the ball, he gestured to the stands to turn up the noise level.

Porro set up a chance for Gomes with a raking pass, but the Brazilian got his feet mixed up, lost control of the ball, and the chance was gone.

But it was a rare moment of danger for the home side as Frankfurt were now completely dominating possession and Sporting were finding it difficult to get out of their own half.

Pressure tells

The pressure and increasingly desperate defending told when Coates was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box, the referee immediately pointing to the penalty spot. Adan’s attempts to break Kamada’s concentration failed as the Japanese stepped up and sent his firm shot unerringly into the corner of the net.

Amorim tried to changed the course of events by bringing on Dário Essugo and Trincão for Ugarte and Edwards, but the Germans continued to boss matters.

In the 73rd minute Frankfurt took the lead through the impressive Muani. The big forward showed strength and speed to brush past Gonçalo Inácio then power an shot past Adán from a tight angle.

The German fans turned up the noise level even more, as Sporting desperately went in search of an equaliser.

But truth be told, the Lions never troubled Kevin Trapp, even from late corners in which goalkeeper Adán lent his weight to the attacking efforts, and it was the Germans who progressed to the knockout phase.

Europa consolation

The only piece of positive news for Sporting came after the final whistle as a late Tottenham Hotspur goal in Marseille meant the Lions remain in Europe. They will play in the Europa League. Rúben Amorim has plenty to work to do during the World Cup break if he wants his side to make an impact in the competition.

by Tom Kundert, at Alvalade

Goals:

[1-0], Arthur Gomes, 41’

[1-1] Kamada (pen), 62’

[1-2] Kolo Muani, 73’