 

Details

Benfica completed a sensational Champions League group phase by thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1 in Israel to overtake PSG and finish top of Group H.

Goals from six different players got the job done for Benfica, with João Mário’s 93rd-minute long-range strike proving crucial for the Eagles to match the Parisians on points, goal difference and goals scored. The Portuguese team top the section by virtue of the number of away goals scored during the campaign. 

Benfica made one enforced change in relation to the 5-0 thrashing of Chaves on Saturday, the suspended Enzo Fernández replaced by Florentino Luís.

Still in the hunt for a Europa League berth, Maccabi Haifa, roared on by a full house at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, made a strong start, aggressively denying Benfica any time or space on the ball. And some slack defending allowed David a clear sight at goal early doors, Vlachodimos relieved to see his left-foot shot skim narrowly wide.

Ramos on the mark

Benfica hit straight back, a surging run into the box by Aursnes and cut-back giving Gonçalo Ramos a shooting opportunity, the young striker’s first-time effort thudding back into play off the post.

Having weathered the early storm, the visitors began to work the ball better, Rafa’s curling shot from the top of the box drawing a flying save out of Cohen. It was only a temporary respite for the hosts. A Benfica corner was initially cleared, but when Bah recycled the ball, Otamendi headed his long cross into the middle of the box where Ramos steered a fine header into the corner of the net.

The lead only lasted five minutes. Bah was adjudged to have handled in the box, the referee pointing to spot after checking the pitchside monitor. Chery thundered the penalty in. 26 minutes gone. 1-1.

Benfica were dealt a double blow shortly afterwards as both Gonçalo Ramos and Fredrik Aursnes were forced off injured, replaced by Petar Musa and Chiquinho respectively.

Star trio off-colour

The Israelis continued to work tirelessly, and with David Neres, Rafa Silva and João Mário failing to stamp their usual influence on proceedings, Benfica struggled to create chances, a speculative Grimaldo long ranger and a Musa effort over the bar the best they could muster before half time.

The second half continued in the same vein. Benfica were seeing more of the ball but had little end product. In the 53rd minute Bah’s cross reached Chiquinho, his volley flashing wide.

Bah was venturing forward more adventurously, and it would be the Danish right-back who was at the root of Benfica’s all-important go-ahead goal. Bah sped down the right flank and produced a peach of a cross that Musa met with a thumping diving header that gave Cohen no chance.

Free-kick specialist Grimaldo strikes again

Ten minutes later and Benfica sealed the deal on another victory as Alex Grimaldo scored direct from a free kick for the second match running. It was a fine execution by the Spaniard, but the positioning of the Maccabi wall and goalkeeper were questionable to say the least.

Rafa was next to get in on the act, the diminutive forward dinking a clever finish over Cohen after a neat pass from Neres to make it 4-1.

With news that PSG were winning at Juventus, Benfica knew they needed two more goals to claw back the difference in goals and finish top of the group. Coach Roger Schmidt further freshened up the attack, taking off Rafa and Neres for Diogo Gonçalves and Henrique Araújo, but as the minutes ticked away it seemed inevitable Benfica would have to settle for runners-up spot in the group, unless Juventus could snatch an equaliser in Turin.

Late goal drama

The substitutes had other ideas though, the electric Diogo Gonçalves driving Benfica forward. He was desperately unlucky not to score in the 88th minute with a terrific 25-yard thunderbolt that rattled the post, but Maccabi failed to clear their lines and Bah produced another fine assist for Henrique Araújo to slot into the net.

Benfica now had two minutes plus stoppage time to find goal number six. A weak Grimaldo free kick and Musa’s effort straight at Cohen ensued, with nothing doing for the visitors.

With only seconds remaining on the clock João Mário picked up the ball deep in Maccabi territory, took a few steps forward, saw no pass was on and let fly from 25 yard out. GOAL! The ball fairly flew into the corner of the net and Benfica had done it.

Analysis: Portuguese thriving in a season start to remember

Benfica’s strong start to the season was initially questioned owing to fact the Eagles faced mediocre opposition for most of the first two months of the campaign.

However, as the level of opponents increased, so did the quality of Benfica’s performances. The Lisbon club have more than matched PSG (twice), Juventus (twice) and FC Porto in recent weeks. No team goes 22 matches unbeaten in all competitions without being a very special side.

Roger Schmidt can do not wrong at the moment. The calm and understated German is getting the very best out of every player. Tonight’s substitutes – Petar Musa, Chiquinho, Diogo Gonçalves and Henrique Araújo – all played extremely well, their motivation levels none the worse for seeing little playing time this season. Keeping everyone happy and feeling involved is always the sign of excellent coaching.

Curiously, it is under Benfica’s first foreign coach for many years that the Portuguese contingent in their squad in particular are thriving. Rafa Silva, João Mário, António Silva, Gonçalo Ramos and today’s man-of-the-match Florentino Luís are all contributing hugely to Benfica’s sensational 2022/23, while Gonçalves, Chiquinho and Araújo tonight showed they can yet play a role this season.

The future looks rosy for Benfica.

By Tom Kundert

Goals:

[0-1] Gonçalo Ramos, 20’

[1-1] Chery (pen), 26’

[1-2] Musa, 59’

[1-3] Grimaldo, 69’

[1-4] Rafa, 73’

[1-5] Araújo, 88’

[1-6] João Mário, 90+3’

 

Comments (6)

Andre/UK
  2. #12622
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Well, this season just keeps getting better and better for SLB and the millions of Benfiquistas around the world! Phenomenal effort to win this group ahead of the richest team in the world and in such epic fashion! And I love how this shows that...

Well, this season just keeps getting better and better for SLB and the millions of Benfiquistas around the world! Phenomenal effort to win this group ahead of the richest team in the world and in such epic fashion! And I love how this shows that dodgy oligarch money can't buy away everything in this sport....it's still the beautiful "game", not the beautiful "business"!

The two teams finished with identical records, but I think that Benfica deserved to win the group overall: we totally matched PSG over the two games and with better finishing we would have won the first game in Lisboa, we were much more dominant over Juventus than they were, and we scored more goals away from home than they did.

Roger Schmidt has just been a phenomenon so far. As I mentioned in a recent post, I was super impressed with his organized and proactive style of play when we played his PSV in the CL playoff match at the start of last season, and I immediately thought then that he would be an awesome choice to coach the club in the near future (I had been wanting the club to finally hire a foreign coach for years), and I was really pleased when I found out that he really was confirmed as the new coach at the end of last season. Even though I was confident that he was going to improve the team in time, I never thought he would have such an instant impact. 22 matches unbeaten in all competitions so far this season, winning a very tough CL group and a comfortable lead in the Liga as well? Just phenomenal! Look how many players have vastly improved their form this season compared to previous seasons, since he's taken over as coach....Rafa Silva, Joao Mario, Grimaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Florentino (without doubt the best Portuguese DM right now...but just watch the hapless Fernando Santos select Palhinha ahead of him for Qatar, looool!). Schmidt has brought a winning mentality that has spread to all the players, but I also really like his humility and the respect he shows to all opponents. He just doesn't get carried away with anything and keeps grounded and focused.

Now let's see who we get in the draw for the round of 16 next week. With the confidence and form the team has been showing this season, we mustn't fear any team at all, bring it on!

Read More
Andre/UK
  1. Share
  2. 1
jon/usa
  2. #12623
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

What a performance and what an achievement! What Schmidt has managed to accomplish thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Benfica side of 2009/2010 (Cardozo, Saviola, Aimar, Di Maria, Ramires, Coentrao, Luiz) was the best Benfica...

What a performance and what an achievement! What Schmidt has managed to accomplish thus far has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Benfica side of 2009/2010 (Cardozo, Saviola, Aimar, Di Maria, Ramires, Coentrao, Luiz) was the best Benfica side I have ever seen since I started following my grandfather's club back in 2006, but I think this current side under Schmidt might just be even better - if not on paper, then definitely in terms of our confidence, consistency, and tactical discipline. Beating the likes of Man City, Bayern, or Real Madrid over two legs would be difficult, but I have no doubt that we would give them one hell of a fight.

Congrats to Porto who also stepped up big time when their backs were against the wall with two dominant wins in their last two games.

Let's hope sporting can make a run in the Europa league as well!

Read More
jon/usa
  1. Share
  2. 1
Teresa
  2. #12624
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Vamos!!!!! Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. It’s hard to play well in Haifa, the atmosphere in that stadium can be difficult for any visiting team.

Joao Mario just keeps improving this season. He looks very mature and composed on the ball. The...

Vamos!!!!! Brilliant, brilliant, brilliant. It’s hard to play well in Haifa, the atmosphere in that stadium can be difficult for any visiting team.

Joao Mario just keeps improving this season. He looks very mature and composed on the ball. The best I’ve seen him since 2016. I’ve been critical of him in the past but I have a feeling he will be playing a part in our WC campaign.

A shame Rafa has retired from the NT. He is shining brightly right now. Congrats to Araujo for his CL debut goal, lots of potential in him.

Read More
Teresa
  1. Share
  2. 1
Samuel
  2. #12625
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Great to see the Joao Mario from 2015 Euro U21 making a comeback.

Samuel
  1. Share
  2. 0
Scottez dries
  2. #12626
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

I felt like sporting failed all of Portugal yesterday but even as a portista am happy to see another Portuguese team in benfica tear up that group and proved all these so call pundits wrong

Portugal has the best raw talents in the world and our...

I felt like sporting failed all of Portugal yesterday but even as a portista am happy to see another Portuguese team in benfica tear up that group and proved all these so call pundits wrong

Portugal has the best raw talents in the world and our big 3 can match anyone

Financial fair play is never fair to us , if we got the money premier league teams get we'll be untouchable...

I hope this is the beginning of exciting times and hope our stupid presidents won't sell key members of this squad next transfer window

Read More
Scottez dries
  1. Share
  2. 0
Bryan Cabral
  2. #12627
This comment was minimized by the moderator on the site

Incredible! Most impressive were the subs I said it last week Musa deserves a start. Chiquinho was incredible tonight. Schmidt has this team rolling! Now its all about Estoril got to stay focused!

Bryan Cabral
  1. Share
  2. 0
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

  1. Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
Background
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location

      

PortuGOAL pwa
At-a-glance
The Thirteenth Chapter

Partners

ZeroZero
maisfutebol.iol.pt