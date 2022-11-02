Benfica completed a sensational Champions League group phase by thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1 in Israel to overtake PSG and finish top of Group H.

Goals from six different players got the job done for Benfica, with João Mário’s 93rd-minute long-range strike proving crucial for the Eagles to match the Parisians on points, goal difference and goals scored. The Portuguese team top the section by virtue of the number of away goals scored during the campaign.

Benfica made one enforced change in relation to the 5-0 thrashing of Chaves on Saturday, the suspended Enzo Fernández replaced by Florentino Luís.

Still in the hunt for a Europa League berth, Maccabi Haifa, roared on by a full house at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, made a strong start, aggressively denying Benfica any time or space on the ball. And some slack defending allowed David a clear sight at goal early doors, Vlachodimos relieved to see his left-foot shot skim narrowly wide.

Ramos on the mark

Benfica hit straight back, a surging run into the box by Aursnes and cut-back giving Gonçalo Ramos a shooting opportunity, the young striker’s first-time effort thudding back into play off the post.

Having weathered the early storm, the visitors began to work the ball better, Rafa’s curling shot from the top of the box drawing a flying save out of Cohen. It was only a temporary respite for the hosts. A Benfica corner was initially cleared, but when Bah recycled the ball, Otamendi headed his long cross into the middle of the box where Ramos steered a fine header into the corner of the net.

The lead only lasted five minutes. Bah was adjudged to have handled in the box, the referee pointing to spot after checking the pitchside monitor. Chery thundered the penalty in. 26 minutes gone. 1-1.

Benfica were dealt a double blow shortly afterwards as both Gonçalo Ramos and Fredrik Aursnes were forced off injured, replaced by Petar Musa and Chiquinho respectively.

Star trio off-colour

The Israelis continued to work tirelessly, and with David Neres, Rafa Silva and João Mário failing to stamp their usual influence on proceedings, Benfica struggled to create chances, a speculative Grimaldo long ranger and a Musa effort over the bar the best they could muster before half time.

The second half continued in the same vein. Benfica were seeing more of the ball but had little end product. In the 53rd minute Bah’s cross reached Chiquinho, his volley flashing wide.

Bah was venturing forward more adventurously, and it would be the Danish right-back who was at the root of Benfica’s all-important go-ahead goal. Bah sped down the right flank and produced a peach of a cross that Musa met with a thumping diving header that gave Cohen no chance.

Free-kick specialist Grimaldo strikes again

Ten minutes later and Benfica sealed the deal on another victory as Alex Grimaldo scored direct from a free kick for the second match running. It was a fine execution by the Spaniard, but the positioning of the Maccabi wall and goalkeeper were questionable to say the least.

Rafa was next to get in on the act, the diminutive forward dinking a clever finish over Cohen after a neat pass from Neres to make it 4-1.

With news that PSG were winning at Juventus, Benfica knew they needed two more goals to claw back the difference in goals and finish top of the group. Coach Roger Schmidt further freshened up the attack, taking off Rafa and Neres for Diogo Gonçalves and Henrique Araújo, but as the minutes ticked away it seemed inevitable Benfica would have to settle for runners-up spot in the group, unless Juventus could snatch an equaliser in Turin.

Late goal drama

The substitutes had other ideas though, the electric Diogo Gonçalves driving Benfica forward. He was desperately unlucky not to score in the 88th minute with a terrific 25-yard thunderbolt that rattled the post, but Maccabi failed to clear their lines and Bah produced another fine assist for Henrique Araújo to slot into the net.

Benfica now had two minutes plus stoppage time to find goal number six. A weak Grimaldo free kick and Musa’s effort straight at Cohen ensued, with nothing doing for the visitors.

With only seconds remaining on the clock João Mário picked up the ball deep in Maccabi territory, took a few steps forward, saw no pass was on and let fly from 25 yard out. GOAL! The ball fairly flew into the corner of the net and Benfica had done it.

Analysis: Portuguese thriving in a season start to remember

Benfica’s strong start to the season was initially questioned owing to fact the Eagles faced mediocre opposition for most of the first two months of the campaign.

However, as the level of opponents increased, so did the quality of Benfica’s performances. The Lisbon club have more than matched PSG (twice), Juventus (twice) and FC Porto in recent weeks. No team goes 22 matches unbeaten in all competitions without being a very special side.

Roger Schmidt can do not wrong at the moment. The calm and understated German is getting the very best out of every player. Tonight’s substitutes – Petar Musa, Chiquinho, Diogo Gonçalves and Henrique Araújo – all played extremely well, their motivation levels none the worse for seeing little playing time this season. Keeping everyone happy and feeling involved is always the sign of excellent coaching.

Curiously, it is under Benfica’s first foreign coach for many years that the Portuguese contingent in their squad in particular are thriving. Rafa Silva, João Mário, António Silva, Gonçalo Ramos and today’s man-of-the-match Florentino Luís are all contributing hugely to Benfica’s sensational 2022/23, while Gonçalves, Chiquinho and Araújo tonight showed they can yet play a role this season.

The future looks rosy for Benfica.

By Tom Kundert

Goals:

[0-1] Gonçalo Ramos, 20’

[1-1] Chery (pen), 26’

[1-2] Musa, 59’

[1-3] Grimaldo, 69’

[1-4] Rafa, 73’

[1-5] Araújo, 88’

[1-6] João Mário, 90+3’