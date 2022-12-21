Now that we are rapidly approaching the January transfer window, European clubs that have been keeping an eye on certain soon-to-be-free players are preparing to make their moves.

In Portugal, there is potentially a lot of transfer action coming in these next few weeks.

The recent history of European football has shown that it is hard to come by a better spot to sign players than in Portugal. The Portuguese league is filled with top-quality players at a rather inexpensive cost.

While the rumour mill will no doubt go into overdrive in relation to Benfica pair Enzo Fernández and Gonçalo Ramos following their World Cup exploits, it is players that come at no cost at all that may well be the top targets.

At this particular time of the year, the clubs’ attention is on players running out of their contracts this summer, which means they can be acquired for free under the Bosman rule.

Depending upon each player’s situation, buying clubs may make their move to acquire the players at a smaller compensation fee to have them immediately available, or instead come to an agreement with the player in question for a summer move ahead of the new season.

In this article, we will take a look at four of the best free deals available in the Liga Bwin for clubs looking for a great bargain.

Álex Grimaldo

The deal. Grimaldo is, simply put, the best deal available in Liga Bwin. One of the top performers in Portugal for a number of years, the left-back is soon to be out of contract with Benfica, and European sharks such as Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation of the defender.

Benfica are trying hard to maintain Grimaldo, 27, in the squad but negotiations between both parties have stalled. While it is true rumours of Grimaldo’s exit from Lisbon have been a staple in the Portuguese press for several seasons, given that the former Barcelona youth player and his team Benfica are in their peak form and he is nearing the “now or never” age for a big-money move, it will be hard for the Eagles to persuade him to sign a new contract.

Nicolás Otamendi

Incomprehensibly seen as a figure of fun in some quarters, Otamendi’s career achievements speak for themselves, not least in playing an integral part in winning the biggest prize of them all just last week as he led the Argentina defence in the country’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

At 34 years of age the uncompromising centre-back has won 5 league championships in Portugal (for Porto) and England (for Manchester City) and multiple domestic cups, in addition to the above-mentioned FIFA World Cup and Copa America for Argentina. His move to Benfica caused a stir given his Porto connections, but he has been outstanding at the Estádio da Luz and the Lisbon club will be trying everything they can to get him to stay in the Portuguese capital.

Mateus Uribe

The Colombian has become a key player for FC Porto these last few years. A talented and aggressive midfielder, he has become a fundamental part of Sérgio Conceição’s team and one of its captains, a true leader on and off the pitch. In this current campaign, Uribe played a major part in Porto’s qualification for the Champions League knockout stage.

With his contract ending this next summer, the cafetero has been in talks with the board to extend his contract but there is no white smoke in sight. The 31-year-old is maybe looking for the last opportunity to play in a major European league, having various big clubs following his situation, such as Sevilla.

Gonçalo Esteves

The Portuguese youngster is back at Sporting after an unsuccessful loan experience in Estoril. With Rúben Amorim claiming that the 18-year-old needs to be around him again, it seems the club is putting high expectations on the right wing-back.

Reports from Alvalade are stating that the Lions are trying to extend his contract right away to protect the player from other clubs’ approaches. Italian newspapers give notice that the Serie A leaders Napoli are interested in signing Esteves, who would fit the profile of the Neapolitan side’s wide players and could be a signing for the next 10 years.