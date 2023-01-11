B-SAD ended Länk Vilaverdense’s unbeaten start to the season with a 4-1 win in the Taça de Portugal Round of 16.

Tiago Lopes put the visitors into the lead after 17 seconds before Jefferson extended the lead in the 20th minute.

Vilaverdense got back into the contest in the 66thh minute when Kikas headed a corner into his own net, but the striker had the last laugh after converting a penalty and assisting Edgar Pacheco in added time.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Campo Cruz Do Reguengo.

Visitors race out of the blocks

B-SAD couldn’t have asked for a better start in Vila Verde where they took the lead after 17 seconds. A swift move down the right wing resulted in Samuel Lobato’s cross being swept home by Tiago Lopes.

Länk Vilaverdense responded by sending countless crosses into the box, Congolese winger Brian Cipenga using his trickery and skill to try and break through the left edge.

Rúben Marques went close for the hosts, his shot destined to sail into the top corner before Gonçalo Tabuaço dived at full stretch to tip the ball wide. Cipenga then cut inside and fired over the bar before B-SAD doubled their advantage.

The goal came in the 20th minute from another well worked move down the right wing, Chico Teixeira's cross finding Jefferson who had time to take a touch before hitting the back of the net.

Vilaverdense found it hard to string passes together or create opportunities for the remainder of the first half, the damp pitch slowly turning into a cow paddock.

Vilaverdense take control

Vilaverdense manager Ricardo Silva made two changes at the break, overhauling his right edge with Carlos Freitas and Willian Dias making way for Miguel Pereira and Bruno Silva. B-SAD striker picked up an injury early in the second half and was replaced by Kikas.

The hosts were showing plenty of enterprise to get back into the contest, Zé Pedro with a great chance which was saved by Tabuaço.

Hosts get back into the game

B-SAD boss Nandinho made a triple switch in the 66th minute and less than a minute later his side were pegged back, Yannick Semedo’s corner headed into his own net by Kikas.

The goal brought the capacity crown to life with hosts well on top, Silva aiming to capitalize by bringing on top scorer Edmilson.

B-SAD weather the storm

The visitors dug deep and extended their lead from the spot in the 78th minute. Joyce Rios clumsily took down Tomás Castro, Kikas stepping up and sending Cajó the wrong way.

Vilaverdense threw players forward in an attempt to bridge the cap but were unable to get past Tabuaço. Semedo’s volley from the edge of the area forced a fine save from the 21-year-old, the goalkeeper making another impressive save from Edmilson’s point blank strike.

B-SAD added some gloss to the result in the final minute of added time, Kikas released before rolling the ball into the path of Edgar Pacheco who found the bottom corner.

Nothing lasts forever

Länk Vilaverdense had an incredible start to the season, going unbeaten in their opening 17 matches of the season and establishing a two point lead at the top of Group A in Liga 3.

The promoted club beat Portimonense Taça de Portugal third round before reaching the Round of 16 with a thumping 7-0 victory against Oliveira Hospital.

Ricardo Silva’s side play attractive football, especially at Campo Cruz Do Reguengo where they had scored 15 goals in their previous three matches before the defeat to B-SAD.

B-SAD on the up

B-SAD made it five games unbeaten as they aim to return to the Primeira Liga at the first time of asking. They came to Vila Verde unbeaten in four matches which included three consecutive clean sheets.

Nandinho has some talented youngsters at his disposal with Gonçalo Tabuaço making a number of impressive saves.

The Lisbon club advance to the Taça de Portugal quarter-finals where they will aim to advance at Famalicão.

Club name confusion

The match featured two clubs with the most confusing names in Portuguese football.

Vilaverdense FC were formed in 1953 and have been regular battlers in the lower divisions. Canadian company Länk acquired 90% of the club in 2020 and changed the name to include the company.

B-SAD originated in 2018 after splitting from CF Os Belenenses, the historic Belém club founded in 1919 that won the Primeira Liga in 1945-46 and lifted the Taça de Portugal in 1942, 1960 and 1989.