Portugal forward Gonçalo Guedes has re-signed for Benfica in a loan deal from English club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I can’t describe the happiness I’m feeling,” said the 26-year-old upon his return to the Portuguese capital.

A product of Benifca’s Seixal youth academy, Guedes left Lisbon six years ago having been sold to PSG in a €30 million deal on the back of a series of scintillating performances for the Eagles.

Unable to make his mark in Paris, Guedes moved to Valencia, initially on loan, then on a permanent contract.

It was at the Spanish club where he produced much of his best football, albeit hindered by regular injury setbacks.

The 2022/23 season saw a new start for Guedes at Wolves in the English Premier League, but he never got going at the English club playing a total of 18 games (12 as a starter), scoring two goals and producing a single assist.

He was not selected in Portugal’s World Cup squad, and he fell further down the pecking upon the arrival at the Molineux Stadium of new coach Julen Lopetegui.

Guedes will now attempt to kickstart his career at the club where he first made his name.

“I’m enormously happy to come back home, to the place where I grew up. I can’t describe the happiness I’m feeling,” he told Benfica’s in-house TV channel, BTV.

“Being able to come back to the club where it all began, where I did all my youth training, being able to be with my family and friends… it’s a unique feeling and I want to make the most of this moment.”

“My ambition is to help the team. I’ll be giving my all and will try to adapt as quickly as possible to help the team to the maximum achieve its goals.”

The signing comes on the back of Benfica having already boosted their squad this January transfer window with the captures of highly rated Norwegian winger Andreas Schjelderup and Danish forward Casper Tengstedt.

