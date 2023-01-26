Benfica scored two early goals to set up a stress free 2-0 victory in Paços de Ferreira.

The Eagles took the lead in the 7th minute when Gonçalo Guedes drew a foul in a dangerous position, Alejandro Grimaldo stepping up and converting another textbook free kick.

Marafona saved an effort from Fredrik Aursnes four minutes later, but he couldn’t push the ball away from danger with João Mário accepting the gift.

Nigel Thomas hit the post on two occasions, but it wasn’t to be for the relegation candidates, Fábio Gomes summing up their evening with another shot off the post after his low drive beat Odysseas Vlachodimos.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Capital do Móvel.

Benfica bang bang

Benfica started the match with energy and intent, their supporters coming in numbers and occupying the stands behind both goals. A well worked move released Alexander Bah, the right-back picking out Enzo Fernández who saw his shot blocked.

The Eagles didn’t have to wait long to take the lead however. Nuno Lima fouled Gonçalo Guedes on the edge of the box, Alejandro Grimaldo stepping up and recreating the goal he scored in Varzim 16 days ago, lifting the ball over the wall and past Marafona.

Guedes was causing plenty of problems for the hosts’ defence and was heavily involved in Benfica extending their lead in the 11th minute.

The new arrival did well to present Fredrik Aursnes with a 1 on 1 opportunity, the Norwegian’s shot parried by Marafona straight into the path of João Mário who couldn’t miss.

The hosts managed to get forward and create some opportunities, Nigel Thomas blasting wide from distance and Alexandre Guedes’ blocked shot gathered by Vlachodimos.

Benfica were continually carving up Paços de Ferreira’s defence in and around the 18-tard box, Aursnes with a fierce strike that was tipped over the bar by the increasingly busy goalkeeper.

Alexandre Guedes continued to be the main threat for César Peixoto’s side, but he was always glued to a Benfica defender and unable to test Vlachodimos.

Thomas twice denied

Gonçalo Guedes fired wide after some sweet interplay with Grimaldo and Aursnes before Paços de Ferreira went close to reducing the deficit on the stroke of half time. Bah slipped over which allowed Thomas to surge towards goal, the winger firing a difficult attempt against the outside of the post.

The pattern of the second half was established early and rarely fluctuated, Benfica dominating the game, probing for openings and limiting Paços de Ferreira to feeding off scraps.

Gonçalo Ramos picked up an injury before going close to converting Bah’s cross, his evening coming to an end in the 58th minute when he was replaced by Petar Musa.

Alexandre Guedes fired over from a difficult angle, his last involvement before César Peixoto made a triple switch in the 70th minute when Guedes joined Luíz Carlos and Nicolás Gaitán in making way for Matchoi Djaló, Uilton and Adrián Butzke.

Djaló immediately won a free kick, Thomas stepping up and firing a grass cutter that beat Vlachodimos and hit the post for a second time.

Eagles close it out

Roger Schmidt sensed the danger and immediately introduced Julian Draxler and Chiquinho for Florentino and Gonçalo Guedes.

Grimaldo was heavily involved in the attacking third, his shot punched away before delivering a dangerous cross that narrowly evaded Musa.

Peixoto made a last ditched attempt to instigate a miracle in the 83rd minute, replacing Erick Ferigra and Antunes with Luís Bastos and Fábio Gomes.

His side went close in the final stages, Juan Delgado’s shot saved by Vlachodimos before Gomes fired a low drive off the post, off Vlachodimos and away from danger.

Gonçalo Guedes gets a start

Roger Schmidt welcomed Nicolás Otamendi back from suspension with Morato moving back to the bench, Gonçalo Guedes starting ahead of Julian Draxler after scoring at Santa Clara.

Benfica basically ended the contest after 11 minutes, and despite Paços de Ferreira hitting the post on three occasions, the hosts’ inability to reduce the deficit meant that the Eagles were never seriously threatened.

Alejandro Grimaldo, Fredrik Aursnes and João Mário produced trademark performances in the furniture capital of Portugal, Gonçalo Guedes the main talking point after earning a first start since rejoining his boyhood club.

Schmidt asked Guedes to recreate the role vacated by the injured Rafa Silva and he filled it seamlessly.

Primarily occupying central attacking positions but afforded the ability to drift wide, the intelligent movement offered by Aursnes and Mário gave Guedes plenty of space to operate.

Benfica’s recruitment has been sensational this season and one of the main reasons why they continue to fly high at the top of the table.

Schmidt has a multitude of adaptable and selfless players that can fill a variety of positions, which means that injuries and/or suspensions are unlikely to have a negative effect on their fluidity.

