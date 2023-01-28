 

FC Porto have won the Taça da Liga (Portuguese League Cup) for the first time after overcoming Sporting 2-0 in tonight’s final in Leiria.

Stephen Estáquio gave the Dragons an early lead with a long-range shot that Antonio Adán allowed to slip through his grasp. The Lions came back strongly, and in the first half had a goal chalked off for offside and hit the woodwork twice.

But Porto controlled Sporting’s threat effectively in the second half as the game degenerated into a bad-tempered affair, with Paulinho sent off in the 72nd minute after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

Iván Marcano made sure the trophy would not slip from Porto’s grasp with a close-range header into the net in the 86th minute. 

 

Taça da Liga final: Sporting 0-2 FC Porto highlights

 

Goals:

[0-1] Estáquio, 10’

[0-2] Marcano, 86’

 

Samuel
Adan has to be replaced. He takes on too many risks in big games.

Samuel
Tiago
The referee needs to go asap!!!

Tiago
Chris
Congrats to PORTO on another trophy. Well done Sergio, and while Sporting were looking stronger in that first half, Porto held on and scored a 2nd.

Let's keep rolling and get Benfica next.

Chris
