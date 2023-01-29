Boavista defeated Portimonense 4-2 with all six goals scored in a thrilling second half at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI.

The opening three goals came in the space of five minutes, Yusupha Njie and Bruno Onyemaechi putting Boavista 2-0 ahead before Fahd Moufi reduced the deficit.

The Panthers avoided the same fate they suffered against Chaves, Ricardo Mangas and Njie scoring in the 75th and 81st minutes which reduced Paulo Estrela’s deflected strike to a mere consolation.

Boavisa boss it

Boavista bossed the opening stages of the match, frequently advancing into attacking situations without threatening Kosuke Nakamura.

The Panthers created their first opportunity in the 25th minute when Nakamura repelled Bruno Onyemaechi’s dangerous cross, the Japanese shot stopper bouncing back to smother Salvador Agra’s attempt.

Nakamura was becoming increasingly busy, saving a shot from Ricardo Mangas and unable to get a touch on Ibrahima Camará’s curling effort that kissed the outside of the post.

The rest of the first half belonged to Mangas who had switched to the right wing and was getting plenty of joy against Wagner Leonardo, a centre back making his debut on the left flank. Mangas headed Agra’s corner over the bar, cut inside and fired a shot wide before blasting another effort over the bar.

The second half started as the first ended, Mangas’ low drive tipped wide by Nakamura.

Game on!

Boavista were intent on turning their superiority into goals and were rewarded in the 50th minute. It was a simple maneuver, Pedro Malheiro’s cross met by Yusupha Njie who got in front of Pedrão and headed home.

Three minutes later it was 2-0. A swift move saw Agra’s cross slapped away by Nakamura, the ball falling perfectly for Onyemaechi who volleyed into the ground and over Nakamura.

Portimonense took just two minutes to reduce the deficit when Klismahn’s deep cross found Fahd Moufi, the right back heading over Bracali and celebrating in front of an empty stand.

Tactical battle begins

Paulo Sérgio made two attacking substitutions in the 60th minute with Zié Ouattara and Pedro Sá making way for Rui Gomes and Yago Cariello.

Petit made his first change six minutes later when Reggie Cannon replaced Ilija Vukotic, the tactician switching from four to three at the back. The managers were now playing a chess game, Sérgio bringing on Paulo Estrela for Mohamed Diaby and Petit replacing Agra with Kenji Gorré.

Panthers put it to bed

Portimonense’s revival was put to bed in the 75th minute when they conceded a goal that was completely self-inflicted. Estrela’s horror pass was intercepted by Mangas who got ahead of Filipe Relvas, finally getting the better of Nakamura with a shot into the bottom corner.

Gorré forced a save from Nakamura but the speedster wouldn’t have to wait long to be involved in Boavista’s fourth goal. Camará instigated the attack with a great pass, Gorré picking out Njie who showed speed and composure before slotting the ball past Nakamura.

Rui Gomez tested Bracali from a tight angle before Portimonense scored a late consolation. Estrela tried his luck from distance, the ball taking a big deflection, wrong footing Bracali and rolling into the net.

Petit’s persistence paying off

Petit made a tactical tweak before the 1-0 defeat in Braga, sacrificing a central defender for midfielder Ibrahima Camará and switching from a back three to a back four.

His side couldn’t hold onto a 1-0 lead against Chaves, but the 4-2 victory against Portimonense justifies his decision despite the two goals conceded.

Ricardo Mangas was heavily involved throughout and Yusupha Njie netted his fourth goal in four games, the Gambian forward making it nine goals scored in 908 minutes of Primeira Liga action this season.

With Gaius Makouta and Bruno Lourenço set to return to the starting side and Kenji Gorré joining Robert Bozenik as the primary attacking options off the bench, the Panthers are well positioned to go on a run and threaten for fifth position.

Portimonense falling into a relegation scrap

Paulo Sérgio’s side came into the contest with one point gained in their previous five Primeira Liga matches, failing to score in their last three games. It was easy to see why in the first half as the Algarve club failed to test Bracali.

Scoring two goals was an improvement on the attacking front, but their problems are now two-fold with individual mistakes and collective failures resulting in four goals conceded in consecutive games after the 4-0 defeat in Arouca.

Portimonense have been busy in the winter transfer window, bringing in Matheus Nogueira, Wagner Leonardo, Lucas, Lucas Ventura, Maurício, Ji-su Park and Roberto Hinojosa.

Sérgio is going to have his work cut out to see which of those players can help his side get back to winning ways and avoid dropping further down the table.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI

