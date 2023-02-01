Amid all the commotion of transfer deadline day, it was almost lost that two important Primeira Liga matches took place yesterday as the segunda volta of the championship begins.

Benfica consolidated their lead at the top of the table with a routine 3-0 win at Arouca thanks to a João Mário brace and a Petar Musa goal.

Earlier in the evening Paços de Ferreira continued their improved form with a 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Gil Vicente.

Paços de Ferreira 2-1 Gil Vicente

After 14 rounds of the Bwin Liga Paços de Ferreira seemed consigned to certain relegation, having acquired just 2 points from the 42 on offer. In a surprise move César Peixoto was reinstalled as head coach of the Beavers after he had been sacked and briefly replaced by José Mota, to no beneficial effect in terms of results.

Form immediately picked up under Peixoto second time round. In the four matches prior to last night Paços had picked up their first versus Rio Ave, a draw against Chaves and put in creditable performances in narrow defeats to Braga and Benfica.

So when Gil Vicente arrived at the Estádio Capital do Móvel, the aim was clearly to go for a second win of the season to cut the gap to fellow strugglers at the foot of the table.

The visitors started the stronger and prolific Spanish striker Fran Navarro had the ball in the net in the 19th minute, only for it to be ruled out for a marginal offside in the build-up.

The lucky escape seemed to kick-start Paços into gear with the hosts getting on top for the rest of the half. On 34 minutes Paços took the lead as Adrián Butzke headed in a cross by the ever-impressive veteran Nico Gaitán.

Shortly before the hour mark the home team doubled their lead. Again Nico Gaitán provided the assist with a sumptuous cross, Nuno Lima flicking in cleverly with his right foot while prone on the floor after his initial diving header had been saved.

The inevitable Navarro pulled a goal back for Gil in the 68th minute, a typically opportune strike from close range after Murilo’s shot had been saved by Marafona. It was Navarro’s 12th goal in 18 games in the league, on the day it was reported he will be joining FC Porto at the end of the season.

Paços survived late pressure as Tomás Araújo hit to post and Gil were denied a late penalty shout when Navarro fell in the box.

Peixoto’s men move onto 9 points, 4 and 5 points behind Marítimo and Santa Clara respectively and should they maintain this form it is not impossible for them to avoid what a few weeks ago appeared certain relegation.

As for Gil, their fall from grace after last year’s heroics continues, although keeping hold of Fran Navarro in the winter transfer market could prove vital in their fight to maintain their top-flight status.

Paços de Ferreira 2-1 Gil Vicente highlights

João Mário at the double for Benfica

The football news agenda yesterday was dominated by the transfer of Enzo Fernández to Chelsea for a stratospheric fee, but it was two other midfielders who stole the show for Benfica on the pitch.

João Mário is enjoying his best ever season and notched another two goals either side of half time to put Benfica comfortably in control at high-flying Arouca.

Petar Musa rounded off the scoring, but arguably man-of-the-match was Norwegian midfielder Fredrik Aursnes who put in another excellent display proving what an astute signing he has been.

Benfica go 10 points clear of Braga and 11 clear of Porto, although the Eagles have played two games more both of them.

Tonight title rivals Braga visit Sporting and Porto visit Marítimo.

Arouca 0-3 Benfica highlights

by Tom Kundert