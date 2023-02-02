A slightly disjointed 18th round of fixtures in Portugal’s Primeira Liga took place amid the backdrop of a typically frantic transfer deadline day. League leaders Benfica comforted themselves after the loss of their star man Enzo Fernández to cement their place at the top of the table by beating Arouca 3-0.

Porto kept touch in the title race by triumphing over Marítimo in a bad-tempered affair, whilst Sporting dished out their second 5-0 thrashing of the season over a previously in-form Braga to close the gap between the pair in 3rd and 4th.

One of the campaign’s biggest stories has been league newboys Casa Pia, who have flown up the table in their maiden modern era top-flight campaign. They look to have struck gold in the transfer market too as their latest acquisition and PortuGOAL Figure of the Week Yuki Soma made a sensational appearance off the bench to guide his new team to victory over Santa Clara.

25 year old Yuki Soma arrived in Portugal not even a fortnight ago from his native Japan but already has earmarked himself as a player to watch. Signing from promoted surprise package Casa Pia, the midfielder still represents an unknown quantity to European football having only played in Asia previously, most recently performing to a good enough level for Nagoya Grampus to earn a call up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the tournament and his prior club he featured as a left wing-back mostly but his new team Casa Pia and manager Filipe Martins look to be viewing him in more offensive terms, being deployed as a right winger in both of his Primeira Liga appearances so far.

The extraordinary success of @casapiaac has been one of the stories of the season in Portugal. I wrote about how the small Lisbon club has smoothly adapted to life back in the Portuguese top flight after an 83-year absence in the February issue of @WorldSoccerMag. pic.twitter.com/B70B6GvlCs — Tom Kundert (@PortuGoal1) February 1, 2023

Both matches have been half hour cameos but his latest for Casa Pia’s contest with Santa Clara on Sunday afternoon proved to be an extremely memorable one indeed. Martins’ side were struggling to break the deadlock in a match that on this season’s form they would have suspected to triumph, but their struggling opponents did a good job frustrating the hosts for the initial hour.

Enter Soma, replacing compatriot Takahiro Kunimoto, and it sparked Casa Pia into life as they suddenly represented a more confident and dangerous attacking unit, with Romário Baró going close soon after the substitute’s introduction.

Finally the scoring was opened in the 75th minute as Soma stepped up to make himself an instant Casa Pia hero, curling a stunning free-kick over the wall and past the despairing dive of Santa Clara keeper Gabriel Batista.

Santa Clara levelled soon after but Casa Pia pushed for a winner as the match entered its dying moments. Soma displayed his set piece prowess further in the 88th minute, his free kick delivery almost bringing about the winning goal only for some incredible goalkeeping heroics from Batista foiling the onslaught.

Batista was powerless to prevent a stoppage time winner though as Casa Pia stole all three points in the 94th minute. Soma was central once more, and yet again it was his dead ball skill the difference, whipping a outswinging corner for fellow substitute Clayton to power a header into the net and spark delirium among Os Gansos.

A truly impactful thirty minute cameo from Soma that not only showcases his talent but could yet be a defining victory in what is proving a historic campaign for the club. The victory saw them overcome a mini-wobble in form to solidify 5th place in Liga Bwin.

The diminutive Soma looks an explosive talent on the very minimal viewings most Portuguese football observers will have had of him, a fascinating prospect to keep tabs on for the second half of 2022/23, a notion very much in alignment with his ever-improving club.

By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie