Braga got back to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after a hard fought 4-1 win against Famalicão that was more difficult than the score suggests.

The Warriors went ahead through an own goal in the 22nd minute but couldn’t turn their first half dominance into a healthier lead.

Famalicão hung in and equalised in the 71th minute when Leandro Sanca scored less than two minutes after coming off the bench.

Braga’s new signings came to the fore however, Pizzi playing a role in Simon Banza’s go ahead goal and assisting Bruma who made it 3-1 in added time.

Bruma wasn’t done, showing his trademark speed to surge through the middle of the pitch and force a howler from Luiz Júnior who slapped the ball into his own net.

Braga boss it

Braga dominated the game early on with Iuri Medeiros and André Horta missing chances inside the opening five minutes. Abel Ruiz then saw his shot blocked as the Warriors continued to threaten.

A loose pass from Uroš Račić presented Famalicão with their opening opportunity in the 14th minute. Santiago Colombatto released Jhonder Cádiz who got away from the sluggish Paulo Oliveira, the striker unable to take advantage after allowing Oliveria to recover and deflect his shot wide.

Get the ball to Gómez

Braga were getting a lot of joy from long balls to Víctor Gómez, the right-back eager to exploit a favourable matchup against 33-year-old Rúben Lima who was making his first start of the year.

It paid dividends in the 22nd minute when Braga took the lead, the goal coming at the end of a long passage of play after Iuri Medeiros survived a penalty scare at the other end.

Al Musrati picked out Gómez who got past Lima with ease, his cross towards Simon Banza turned into his own net by Enea Mihaj.

Braga survived another penalty claim before spurning two presentable opportunities to extend their lead before the break.

Chances wasted

Gómez profited from Ruiz’s persistence and delivered a cross into the box, the ball finding Banza who wasn’t expecting it and couldn’t get a shot away. Uroš Račić then curled a great chance wide after some slick interplay set him up inside the 18-yard box.

Famalicão created the first chance in the second half, Mihai-Alexandru Dobre getting past Vítor Tormena and dragging his shot well wide.

Artur Jorge made two substitutions in the 59th minute when winter arrivals Pizzi and Bruma replaced Medeiros and Ruiz.

João Pedro Sousa went to his bench to make three changes in the 69th minute with Zaydou Youssouf, Iván Jaime and Dobre making way for Gustavo Assunção, Pablo and Leandro Sanca. It had the desired effect with his side equalising two minutes later.

Game on!

Alexandre Penetra’s cross took a deflection and landed at the feet of Sanca, the striker wasting no time in getting a shot away that beat Matheus.

Álvaro Djaló replaced Račić in the 77th minute, Artur Jorge replicating Sousa’s accomplishment with his side scoring two minutes later.

Gómez cut inside from the right wing and played a neat 1-2 with Pizzi, completely bamboozling Rúben Lima once again, Gómez’s cross on the money and turned home by Banza.

Bruma takes over

The Warriors sealed the deal in seven minutes of added time where Bruma bagged a brace on his Braga debut.

The speedy winger gave the ball to Banza before charging into the box, picking up Pizzi's clever backheel and manufacturing enough space to steer the ball into the bottom corner.

There was still time for one more. Bruma raced through the middle of the pitch and tried his luck from a difficult angle, Luiz Júnior strong hand not solid enough to prevent the ball from bouncing embarrassingly into the net.

New signings help Braga bounce back

Braga’s 5-0 defeat against Sporting CP saw the Warriors drop to third place on the ladder, a significant blow to their title hopes.

Ricardo Horta’s injury and the sale of Vítinha to Marseille has resulted in Braga losing two of their most influential attackers.

Acquiring Pizzi and Bruma will go some way towards filling the gaps, both players sure to improve as their fitness and understanding with their new teammates increases.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Braga

Highlights