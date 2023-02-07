Sporting Clube de Portugal secured a hard fought 1-0 victory against Rio Ave at Estádio dos Arcos.

Chances were few and far between in Vila do Conde, Emanule Boateng with the first clear cut opportunity in the 53rd minute when he surged into the box but was unable to beat Adán.

The game was headed for a goalless draw until Sporting scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute.

Youssef Chermiti was in the right place at the right time, the giant 18-year-old netting his first senior goal after his shot got past Jhonatan.

Few chances in the first half

Chances were hard to come by in Vila do Conde, Sporting showing more initiative with Manuel Ugarte firing over the bar, Pote’s shot blocked and Hidemasa Morita missing the target from the edge of the 18-yard box.

The Lions were focusing all their attacks down the left wing, Nuno Santos heavily involved but the Lions unable to test Jhonatan.

Rio Ave had to wait until the 36th minute to fire a shot in anger, taking advantage of Morita’s turnover which resulted in Fábio Ronaldo’s shot deflected way over the bar.

Boateng breaks clear

The hosts had their best chance of the game shortly after the break but couldn’t take advantage. Emanule Boateng broke clear, beat Gonçalo Inácio and raced into the box, but couldn't beat Adán who came off his line to make an important save.

Rúben Amorim made two changes in the 55th minute when Arthur Gomes and Francisco Trincão replaced Nuno Santos and Marcus Edwards. Pote went close 10 minutes later, his left-footed effort from distance skimming off the top of the bar.

Luís Freire went to his bench in the 65th minute, Miguel Baeza and Leonardo Ruiz making way for Hernâni and André Pereira. Josué Sá went down injured not long after, replaced by Miguel Nóbrega with Freire taking the opportunity to bring on João Graça for Boateng.

Breakthrough

The game appeared to be headed towards a bore draw before the Lions broke the deadlock in the 84th minute.

Gonçalo Inácio’s hopeful pass evaded Patrick William, the ball falling perfectly for Youssef Chermiti who struck the ball at Jhonatan, the Brazilian keeper getting plenty of purchase on it but unable to prevent the ball from rolling into the net.

Ousmane Diomande and Héctor Bellerín came off to make their debuts as Sporting closed it out, gaining confidence before hosting Porto at Estádio José Alvalade on Sunday.

Youssef Chermiti steals the show

Youssef Chermiti was handed his first senior start in Sporting’s 5-0 demolition of Braga last week, producing a strong all round performance and assisting Hidemasa Morita with a clever backheel.

The 6’3 18-year-old tried hard to bring his teammates into play in Vila do Conde but was largely starved of service in a match with few chances.

He remained positive however, his debut goal an important one that gave his side all three points. He celebrated enthusiatically with the weary travelling support who had to endure another 9.15pm Monday night kickoff, cherishing a moment he will remember for the rest of his career.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio dos Arcos

Highlights