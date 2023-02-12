In a similar match to the previous two encounters between these two Portuguese heavyweights this season, Porto’s superior finishing proved the difference as the northerners beat Sporting 2-1 at the José Alvalade stadium.

In an open and entertaining game, goals from Matheus Uribe and Pepê gave Porto the points, with Chermiti’s late strike proving only a consolation for Sporting.

Amorim rings the changes

Sporting coach Rúben Amorim raised plenty of eyebrows with his starting lineup with a new set of wingbacks. While the introduction of Héctor Bellerín on the right was not a surprise, the option on the left certainly was, with Abdul Fatawu selected and Nuno Santos on the bench. Chermiti kept his place in the starting line-up, with striker Paulinho on the bench.

As for injury-hit Porto, André Franco and Marko Grujic got the nod given injuries to Otávio and Stephen Eustáquio, although the latter was fit enough to take his place on the bench.

Following a cagey opening period, Sporting created the first big chance midway through the first half. Coates sets up the attack with a volleyed pass to Fatawu on the left flank, who slipped in Matheus Reis, the Brazilian producing a pinpoint flat cross to pick out Marcus Edwards near the penalty spot. The Englishman shot first time but his effort skimmed wide.

Play immediately switched to the other end, Taremi poking an effort over the bar.

The to-and-fro continued as straight away another well-worked move by Sporting led to another clear chance, this time falling to Trincão but his shot lacked the power to trouble Diogo Costa.

Zaidu and Edwards then traded speculative efforts from distance.

Post denies Taremi

In the 35th minute Porto came within a whisker of taking the lead twice in quick succession. Taremi burst through in the box, touching the ball past Adán but it hit the post, with Marcano heading the rebound wide of a gaping goal.

There was an unusually early substitution for Sporting with Paulinho coming on to replace the again ineffectual Trincão. The fact the home supporters roared their approval tells you everything you need to know about Trincão’s standing at Alvalade.

The lively Pepê tested Adán when he ran across the pitch and hit a firm shot from 25 yards out but Adán dived to clasp the ball.

Sporting 1-2 Porto match highlights

With the interval approaching Sporting fabricated another fantastic chance. Pote’s diagonal ball was cleverly dummied by Chermiti to play in Bellerín, the debutant cutting the ball back perfectly for Chermiti, whose goal-bound shot was intercepted by a desperate Marcano block.

Costa makes spectacular fingertip save

The hosts kept up the pressure, winning a free kick in a dangerous position, 25 yards out in front of goal. Edwards stepped up and lifted the ball over the wall and dipping towards the top corner, forcing Costa to produce a brilliant flying save to tip the ball over the bar.

There was still time before the break for Taremi to launch himself at João Mário’s cross, his diving header going wide.

In a pleasant change from the fiery recent matches between these two sides, both teams were intent on sticking to football, and the only thing missing from an excellent first 45 minutes were goals.

The second half was not so copious in terms of chances, but the goals came, the first just after the hour mark as Porto broke the deadlock.

On the edge of the box, Matheus Uribe tried to thread the ball through to a team-mate in the area, but when the ball ricocheted off a couple of defenders, the Colombian suddenly found himself one-on-one facing Adán, producing the coolest of finishes, curling it into the far corner.

Porto looked largely in control and set on seeing out a 1-0 win as Sporting, despite enjoying plenty of possession, were unable to find any penetration, but the match had a dramatic sting in its tail.

Chermiti in the thick of the action

On 87 minutes a Marcus Edwards long cross was met by Chermiti but Diogo Costa was there to deny the youngster.

But just two minutes later the home supporter erupted in joy as Chermiti did find the back of the net, banging in a rebound after Diogo Costa had made a brilliant save from an Arthur Gomes shot from the edge of the box. However, the celebrations were cut short when VAR ruled out the goal for offside.

Chermiti kept at it, trying an acrobatic effort but failing to make a proper connection.

Pepê gets his reward

Moments later Porto apparently made the points safe. Toní Martínez flicked on the ball in midfield, Pepê raced past Coates like he wasn’t there and had no problem beating Adán, the talented Braziian defly lifting the ball over Adán.

The Porto fans behind the goal were in ecstasy, having gone from hell to heaven in a couple of minutes.

But Sporting and Chermiti finally got on the score-sheet, the striker meeting a sumptuous cross by Arthur Gomes with a thunderous header into the net.

There was still time for Sporting to carve out one final chance with goalkeeper Adán going up for a corner and getting his head to the cross, but ball drifted wide and the referee blew the final whistle.

By Tom Kundert, at the José Alvalade stadium

Goals:

[0-1] Uribe, 61’

[0-2] Pepê, 90’ + 5’

[1-2] Chermiti, 90’ + 7’