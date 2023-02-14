Boavista couldn’t turn their dominance into victory after an entertaining 0-0 draw against Casa Pia.

The Panthers bossed the first half at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI but couldn’t get the goal they deserved, Yusupha Njie and Ricardo Mangas going close with shots that rattled the bar.

Njie missed a glorious chance after the break when he headed straight at Ricardo Batista, Boavista’s dominance coming to an end in the 65th minute when Sebastián Pérez was sent off.

Casa Pia were unable to seriously test Rafael Bracali however, the visitors ultimately happy to take a point and stay in the race for fifth spot.

Boavista bash the bar

Boavista were intent on taking it to a weak and wounded Casa Pia side, the visitors coming off a draining 5-2 extra time defeat to Nacional in the Taça de Portugal. It was one way traffic in the opening stages.

Yusupha Njie slammed a shot off the bar after Ricardo Batista saved a close range effort from Ricardo Mangas, Njie then finding Sebastián Pérez who couldn’t direct a difficult volley on target.

Salvador Agra saw his shot deflected over the bar, all three chances coming inside the opening 10 minutes.

Takahiro Kunimoto tried his luck from distance, but the visitors were constantly on the back foot and not threatening Rafael Bracali.

The woodwork came to the rescue for Casa Pia again in the 24th minute, Mangas smashing a right footed effort that cannoned off the bar and back into play.

Panthers keep pressing

Boavista couldn’t turn their dominance into a goal however, Gaius Makouta firing over and Mangas going close to connecting on Rodrigo Abascal’s cross on the stroke of half time.

Filipe Martins made one change at the break with Afonso Taira making way for Beni.

Boavista continued to press for the opening goal and went desperately close in the 57th minute. A well worked corner routine saw Mangas whip the ball into the 6-yard box, Njie looking certain to score before heading straight at Batista from point blank range.

Pedro Malheiro made a great challenge minutes later, Bruno Lourenço releasing Njie but the in-form striker couldn't find the target.

Martins made three more changes to try and turn the tide as Cuca, Yuki Soma and Clayton replaced Neto, Diogo Pinto and Rafael Martins.

Pérez sent off

Boavista’s ambitions were dealt a serious blow in the 65th minute when they were reduced to 10 men. Sebastián Pérez took out Yuki Soma, the midfielder already booked in the first half which meant an early shower for the Colombian.

Both managers were trying to make a difference from the bench, Petit introducing Kenji Gorré and Róbert Bozeník, Martins’ making his final change with Romário Baró replacing Takahiro Kunimoto.

Clayton couldn’t connect after Baró’s scuffed shot but chances were proving hard to come by, Soma looking most likely to open the door with some promising runs down the right wing.

Petit brought on Martim Tavares in added time with the 19-year-old going close with the final opportunity of the match. His powerful cross was spilled by Batista, the ball bouncing off the post and away from danger.

Two points go begging for Boavista

Boavista should have taken a lead into the break, such was their dominance against a weakened and weary Casa Pia side. Hitting the bar twice in the space of 20 minutes was unlucky.

Sebastián Pérez knows that his challenge on Soma was unnecessary and the red card hurt his team.

Filipe Martins will ultimately be happy with the clean sheet and the point gained. He was missing Leonardo Lelo and Saviour Godwin, two key components who regularly combine down the left wing to provide his team with opportunities.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI

Highlights