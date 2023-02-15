Benfica took command of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Club Brugge after a 2-0 win Belgium.

The Eagles weathered an early storm, missing a number of opportunities before João Mário struck a penalty past Simon Mignolet in the 51st minute.

Brugge were unable to bridge the gap, David Neres pouncing on an error to make it 2-0 late on, Roger Schmidt’s side well placed to finish the job in Lisbon and advance to the quarter-finals.

Benfica get on top

Benfica fired the first shot, Nicolás Otamendi heading a corner back into 6-yard box where Gonçalo Ramos headed straight at Simon Mignolet.

Club Brugge immediately responded, Tajon Buchanan surging down the left wing before taking the ball too close to Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Noa Lang started to run the show, Benfica with their backs to the wall and unable to hold onto the ball.

The Eagles weathered the storm and soon took over proceedings. Rafa went close to connecting on Bah's cross, then teed up Fredrik Aursnes who couldn't direct a volley on target.

Alejandro Grimaldo got past Kamal Sowah, his cross causing all sorts of chaos before Brugge eventually cleared over their own bar.

It's the Rafa show

Rafa was becoming heavily involved, finding Otamendi who António Silva headed a great chance over the bar. Rafa then went from provider to taker of chances, striking the frame of the woodwork and forcing a regulation save from Mignolet minutes later.

Benfica kept pressing and had another presentable opportunity to open the scoring. Rafa went on a long run and found João Mário, his cross headed too high by Ramos.

Otamendi finally found a way to stop Lang, stepping on his foot, Brugge bundling the ball home from Lang’s free kick, but their celebrations cut short after Denis Odoi strayed offside.

The half time break didn’t halt the momentum, Ramos unable to direct Grimaldo's free kick on target. The strike wouldn’t have to wait long to make an impact, winning a penalty in the 50th minute.

Trademark move

Ramos pounced on the ball a split second before Jack Hendry, drawing a foul with referee Davide Massa pointing to the spot. Mignolet dived the right way, diverting Mário’s strike off the bar and into the net.

The managers got busy in the 65th minute, Roger Schmidt bringing on David Neres and Gonçalo Guedes for Rafa and Ramos. Scott Parker introduced Casper Nielsen for Odoi.

The game opened up, Grimaldo creating more danger for Chiquinho who saw his shot deflected wide.

Parker introduced top scorer Ferran Jutglà in the 79th minute, Sowah making way, but Benfica were keeping the Belgian side quiet.

Mistake punished

Bjorn Meijer failed to clear a cross, his heavy touch allowing Neres to steal the ball, race into the box and slot it past Mignolet.

Guedes fired wide but it was job done, Benfica taking a comfortable 2-0 lead into the second leg to be played at Estádio da Luz on 7 March.

Benfica too good

Tajon Buchanan gave Benfica an early scare, but his 5th minute shot proved to be the only one on target for the hosts. Noa Lang was in a class of his own, but he couldn’t carry his side the whole game.

The margin of victory was deserved, Nicolás Otamendi instrumental at both ends of the pitch, Alexander Bah and Alejandro Grimaldo regularly getting forward in a solid team performance.

The efficiency, versatility and consistency shown by Fredrik Aursnes and João Mário allows Rafa Silva, David Neres and Gonçalo Guedes to do what they do best.

With a full strength squad and so many options in attack, Roger Schmidt’s side will be confident of going on another winning run to erase the memory of losing Enzo Fernández and the Taça de Portugal disappointment in Braga.

By Matthew Marshall