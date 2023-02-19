Braga got back to winning ways at the Quarrry after a 2-0 victory against Arouca.

The Warriors took the lead inside the opening 20 seconds, Abel Ruiz and Ricardo Horta combining with the Spanish striker finding the bottom corner.

It was a dul affair after that. Simon Banza guaranteeing the three points in the 81st minute, scoring from close range after Ignacio de Arruabarrena failed to hold onto André Castro’s headed effort.

Arouca fired their first shot on target in the 88th minute, Matheus making a string of saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The win sees Artur Jorge’s side maintain the pressure on Benfica and Porto in the Primeira Liga. Braga immediately turn their attention to the Europa Conference League where they face a tough task to stay in the competition against Fiorentina.

Braga waste no time

Braga got off to a flying start and took the lead inside the opening 20 seconds. Abel Ruiz played a smart 1-2 with Ricardo Horta on the edge of the box before finding the bottom corner.

Uroš Račić looked certain to hit the target when a corner fell directly at his feet, Alan Ruiz sliding in to make a crucial block and keep his team in the game.

Low quality affair

Arouca were dealt a big blow in the 32nd minute when playmaker Ruiz was stretchered off the pitch and replaced by Pedro Moreira.

The first half failed to produce many memorable moments, the only shot on target being Abel Ruiz’s opener.

André Horta replaced Račić at the break but Braga were showing similar flaws that were on show in the 4-0 defeat against Fiorentina, fortunate that Arouca don’t possess the same individual or collective quality as the Serie A side.

Artut Jorge could sense the danger and made two changes in the 56th minute when Bruma and Abel Ruiz made way for Pizzi and Iuri Medeiros. Medeiros immediately involved in a volley that tested Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

The game continued to be a dull affair, the home crowd growing impatient and attempting to spur their side into action.

Oday Dabbagh and Antony saw their efforts blocked before both managers went to their bench in the 71st minute, Evangelista introducing Arsénio Nunes and Rafa Mújica for Ismaila Soro and Dabbagh, Jorge bringing on André Castro for Ricardo Horta.

Banza seals the deal

Medeiros’ free kick was headed towards goal by Castro, Arruabarrena palming the ball to the back post where Simon Banza got ahead of to bundle the ball over the line.

Banza made way for Álvaro Djaló before Matheus preserved the clean sheet with an incredible triple save in the 89th minute, preventing Mújica who had raced through on goal.

The victory gives the Warriors a minor boost in confidence before a tough trip to Italy where they will attempt to overturn a 4-0 deficit against Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League knock out round.

My Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Braga

