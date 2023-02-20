Benfica restored their 5-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga after a 3-1 win against Boavista but were made to work hard by the Panthers.

Gilberto broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, but Boavista immediately equalised through Yusupha Nije.

João Mário saw a penalty saved and it needed goals in the last ten minutes from Gonçalo Ramos and Peta Musa to seal the win for Benfica in front of 56,413 fans in Lisbon.

Benfica lined up with their usual starting XI apart from suspended right-back Alexander Bah, who was replaced by Gilberto. For Boavista Rodrigo Abascal and Sebastián Perez were out, also due to suspension, replaced by Reggie Cannon and Ibrahima Camará.

When Rafa fired a dangerous cross-shot past the post in the opening minute it could have signalled all-out attack, but the well-organised visitors were closing all routes to goal for Benfica thereafter.

Ibrahima Camará, just back from suspension after a recent first-half red card, was treading a fine line when he felled Rafa with a nasty stamp on the Benfica winger’s heel. The referee issued a yellow.

Benfica finally fashioned a clear chance on 25 minutes. Grimaldo whipped over a low cross and Gonçalo Ramos got in front of his man to poke his shot towards goal but inches wide of the post.

On the stroke of half time Benfica came desperately close to making the breakthrough, Gonçalo Ramos getting his head to a Gilberto cross but Boavista goalkeeper Bracali was quickly in position to make an excellent reaction save, with Reggie Cannon hacking the ball off the line before the lurking Chiquinho could pounce.

Like in the first half, Benfica fired a dangerous shot close to goal in the opening seconds, Aursnes’ thunderbolt of a shot whistling not far wide.

Benfica 3-1 Boavista highlights

However, Benfica were now looking far more dynamic, in no small measure owing to Schmidt’s switch at half time when he brought on David Neres for Florentino Luís.

With Rafa and Neres running at the Boavista defence and the crowd finding their voice, Boavista began to wobble.

An excellent fast-passing move saw Neres dance his way through on goal, but Bracali came out bravely and spread himself to save.

The impressive Boavista goalkeeper was eventually beaten in the next attack. Grimaldo was afforded too much space on the left, his pinpoint cross headed towards the net by Rafa. Bracali against did well to keep it out, but Gilberto pounced on the rebound to slide the ball home.

The loud celebrations from the big crowd were cut short just two minutes later though. Petit reacted to going behind by bringing on Kenji Goré and the speedy winger was instrumental in the instant equaliser, his hard and low cross from the left flank finding the hard-working Yusupha, who smashed a tremendous finish first-time past Vlachodimos from 15 yards out.

In the 72nd minute Rafa found Neres whose low shot was saved, but Rafa had been sent tumbling when making the pass and after checking the pitch-side monitor the referee pointed to the spot. Up stepped João Mário, who had been Mr Reliable from the spot all season, but Bracali added to his brilliant display be diving to his left to make the save.

Gonçalo Guedes came on for Rafa Silva for the last 15 minutes with Benfica desperately in search of the go-ahead goal.

And we were into the final 10 minutes when a moment of pure class saw the hosts regain their lead. Gilberto slipped a short pass into the box, towards Gonçalo Ramos but the Portugal striker had plenty to do. He showed wonderful awareness and skill to with three subtle touches, control the ball, sit his marker Sasso, and slots it coolly across Bracali into the corner of the net.

Guedes went close with a thunderous shot before the points were made safe in stoppage time when Peta Musa stooped to head in João Mário’s cross.

By Tom Kundert, at the Estádio da Luz

Goals:

[1-0] Gilberto, 55’

[1-1] Yusupha, 57’

[2-1] Gonçalo Ramos, 82’

[3-1] Musa, 90’ + 2’