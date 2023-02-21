Twenty one rounds of Liga Bwin action down, thirteen to go as it remained business as usual in the league’s top four, all of Benfica, Porto, Braga and Sporting registering wins to remain in their respective order in the high echelons of the division.

Vitória Guimarães and Casa Pia’s battle for 5th ended in a stalemate, while Portimonense and Famalicão triumphed over Marítimo and Santa Clara to boost their own survival bids whilst condemning their opponents to further dread at the bottom.

Another team at the wrong end of Primeira Liga is Paços Ferreira but they gave their bid for maintenance a shot in the arm with a much-needed victory at Estoril. Scottish midfielder and PortuGOAL Figure of the Week Jordan Holsgrove was instrumental throughout in contributing to a 3-1 success.

23 year old Scot Jordan Holsgrove was little known in Portugal upon signing for Paços Ferreira last summer, arriving from Celta Vigo’s B team having come through the youth ranks in England with Reading previously.

Despite a lack of top flight experience, Holsgrove began the season largely as a regular under manager César Peixoto, but a terrible run of team form, the player’s own injury issue and the dismissal of the coach saw the midfielder fall out of favour somewhat.

A bizarre set of circumstances that saw Peixoto re-hired as Paços manager brought about a change in both Holsgrove and the team’s fortunes however as having looked doomed to relegation throughout the campaign, there are now green shoots of hope of a recovery in the battle to avoid the drop and the former Scottish youth international’s influence has played no small part, notably starring in the two recent victories over Rio Ave and Gil Vicente.

Holsgrove has become part of a settled midfield trio comprised of himself, veteran Luíz Carlos and former Porto youth Rui Pires. The three were in Peixoto’s XI once more for Saturday evening’s trip to Estoril, a vital match for Paços in being the type of fixture they will be realistically needing points from if they wish to remain in Liga Bwin beyond the summer.

Paços and Holsgrove started confidently, the midfielder testing Estoril keeper Dani Figueira in the 16th minute having exchanged passes with Carlos in the buildup.

A minute later Paços went one better and took the lead. Holsgrove was integral, swapping passes with winger Nigel Thomas from a corner before whipping in a fine first time cross for the awaiting Adrián Butzke to head beyond Figueira.

Paços were then denied a second by VAR but didn’t have to wait too much longer to extend their lead as Holsgrove claimed a second assist of the game, picking up a loose ball in midfield before carrying forward and offloading to Thomas, who unleashed a sensational effort past the flailing Figueira.

Chico Geraldes reduced the arrears early in the second period but in the 64th minute Paços restored their two goal cushion as Holsgrove turned from provider to scorer. The Scot received a pass from substitute Paulo Bernardo before striking with his trusty left foot, the ball taking a deflection before nestling in the corner to effectively wrap up a massive three points.

A goal and two assists for Holsgrove meant his output in the combined departments quadrupled in one afternoon, an indication of his growing confidence and ability in this team and the division as a whole. Paços remain bottom of the table but move to within 3 points of leaving the automatic relegation spots.

If Holsgrove and Paços can pull off a great escape in Primeira Liga this season it would be quite a remarkable story. There are plenty of points left to play for and crucially they may just have the momentum edge over their rivals going into a key stretch in determining the outcome of the drop. They are not to be ruled out just yet, particularly if Holsgrove can maintain this level of performance during the coming weeks.

By Jamie Farr

