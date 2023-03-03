Boavista and Arouca couldn’t trouble the scorers in a low quality 0-0 draw at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI.

The Panthers lacked a cutting edge up front, their first touches frequently letting them down and unable to get top scorer Yusupha Njie into the game.

Arouca stuck to their game plan and created opportunities on the counter attack, Alan Ruiz always looking dangerous when getting on the ball.

Armando Evangelista, who was without top scorer Oday Dabbagh, will be delighted with another point that keeps his side in sixth position, two points above Casa Pia and four points above Boavista.

Pattern of the match established early

Arouca soaked up some early pressure before creating a great opportunity on the counter attack. Alan Ruiz released Rafa Mújica who squared the ball to an unmarked Antony, the winger steering his shot wide.

Boavista got back on top with Yusupha Njie putting the ball into the net, the goal ruled out after Ricardo Mangas was offside in the build up.

Kenji Gorré was becoming frequently involved down the left wing where Bogdan Milovanov was struggling to keep up with the pacey winger. Mangas headed Bruno Onyemaechi’s cross over the bar but Boavista were not taking advantage of their regular forays forward.

Once again Arouca withstood the pressure and created another chance on the counter attack. Left back Weverson got forward, his cross picking out an unmarked Alan Ruiz who couldn’t beat Rafael Bracali at his near post.

Makouta denied

The Panthers ended the first half with a great opportunity to break the deadlock. Ibrahima picked out Mangas, his cross met by Gaïus Makouta who couldn’t beat Ignacio de Arruabarrena.

Armando Evangelista made one change at the break with Weverson making way for Tiago Esgaio.

Boavista continued to get the ball forward without fashioning shots on target and nearly paid the price when Vincent Sasso lost the ball in Arouca’s half. Ruiz showed his customary composure to instigate an attack, following up and collecting the ball in the box where he dragged his shot wide.

Substitutions start to flow

Petit made an attacking change in the 59th minute when Bruno Lourenço replaced Ibrahima. Njie then fired over the bar after collecting a loose clearance from Ismaila Soro.

Once again Arouca showed an ability to get forward create trouble in transition, Morlaye Sylla finding an off balanced Mújica who couldn’t keep his shot down.

Both managers went to their benches in the 73rd minute, Petit replacing Kenji Gorré with Martim Tavares and Evangelista bringing on Arsénio and Yusuf Lawal for David Simão and Antony.

Petit made his final changes in the 85th minute when Agra and Makouta made way for Luís Santos and Ilija Vukotic. The Panthers had one last chance after Nino Galovic fouled Njie on the edge of the area, once again it came to nothing.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Bessa Século XXI

Highlights