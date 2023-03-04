Porto produced a professional performance to win 3-1 in Chaves and keep their slim Primeira Liga hopes alive.

Otávio was involved in all three goals, setting up Danny Namaso in the 15th minute before finishing off a swift 1-2 with Stephen Eustáquio on the stroke of half time.

Steven Vitória reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, but Chaves’ chances of a comeback were extinguished when Jô Batista and João Mendes were sent off in the closing stages.

Porto polished off the victory in added time, Otávio releasing Mehdi Taremi who put the ball on a plate for Toni Martínez.

Porto on top

Porto began brightly with Zaidu Sanusi seeing plenty of the ball, his cross picking out Stephen Eustáquio who couldn’t keep his shot down.

The Dragons persisted down the left wing and were rewarded with the opening goal in the 15th minute. Sanusi and Otávio combined to find into Danny Namaso, the forward stepping inside some feeble defence and finding the bottom corner.

Chaves were getting some joy out wide with João Mendes firing Bruno Langa’s cross over the bar. They went close in the 23rd minute when Jô Batista’s headed effort was saved by Diogo Costa, Euller’s follow up deflected wide by Pepe.

Jô continued to look the most likely for the hosts, heading Nelson Monte cross wide in the 31st minute. Euller then curled an effort over the bar from a well worked corner routine.

Otávio strikes at a crucial time

Porto weathered the storm and doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute. Otávio started the move on the left wing, playing a neat 1-2 with Eustáquio before finding space to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Chaves had a great chance to equalise shortly after the restart. Pepe lost possession, João Pedro releasing Euller who lifted the ball over Diogo Costa, Marcano getting back to make a crucial clearance off the line.

Vitória scores from the spot

The hosts kept pressing and were awarded a penalty after Sanusi took down João Mendes inside the box. Steven Vitória stepped up and sent Costa the wrong way to give the home crown some hope.

Red cards stifle Chaves

Namaso cut inside and tested Rodrigo before the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute. Jô, who had been booked in the 57th minute, received a second yellow card for taking down Otávio.

Porto thought they had secured al three points in the 80th minute when Martinez beat Rodrigo from a tight angle, his goal overturned after the Spanish striker had strayed offside.

Chaves’ evening went from bad to worse in the 87th when João Mendes was booked twice inside the space of two minutes to reduce his team to nine players.

Porto finished the job in style in added time when Otávio’s clever pass released Mehdi Taremi, the Iranian striker setting up Martinez who headed into an empty net.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira

