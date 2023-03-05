Gil Vicente continued their charge up the table after beating Marítimo 2-0 at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

The Madeiran club dominated the opening exchanges but couldn’t get the goal their play deserved, falling behind in the 23rd minute when Pedro Tiba drove the ball into the bottom corner.

The Gilistas ended the first period strong but it was all Marítimo in the second half, once again unable to take the numerous amount of chances they created.

José Gomes tried to make a difference off the bench, but it wasn’t to be as Tomás Araújo sealed the deal in the 82nd minute when he powered Carraça’s corner into the net.

Marítimo on fire

Marítimo got off to a great start in Barcelos, still riding high after their 3-1 win against Santa Clara that saw them escape the relegation zone.

Cláudio Winck beat Adrián Marín and picked out André Vidigal, the winger unable to sort his feet out and fashion a shot on goal.

Xadas then tested Andrew who couldn’t collect cleanly, the ball hitting the post and rebounding straight back into the arms of the grateful goalkeeper.

Marítimo saw a penalty claim denied before Vidigal put the ball into the net, his goal denied after Pablo Moreno had strayed marginally offside.

Gil Vicente respond

Gil Vicente finally got forward in the 18th minute when Murilo de Souza dragged his shot wide. It proved to be a turning point with the Barcelos club equalising five minutes later.

Marín’s pass found Fran Navarro who did well to send Pedro Tiba into space, the midfielder firing a low drive that beat Marcelo Carné and nestled into the bottom corner.

Navarro was becoming increasingly involved before the break, forcing two saves from Carné before Juan Manuel Boselli’s shot was deflected wide.

Marítimo on fire once again

Marítimo started the second half on fire, Vidigal’s shot deflected into the path of Brayan Riascos who blazed over the bar from close range. Xadas then saw his low drive saved before Vítor Costa released Pablo Moreno, Andrew coming off his line to clear the danger.

Zainadine headed Xadas’ corner wide as the chances continued to be created by the Madeiran club. Xadas picked out Vidigal who went around a stranded Andrew, his shot cleared off the line by Tomás Araújo.

Gil Vicente were unable to stop the onslaught, Xadas stepping inside great chance, steeping inside Carraça but unable to beat Andrew with a powerful strike.

Substitutions slow the momentum

Daniel Sousa made his first change in the 65th minute when Boselli made way for Marlon. Tiba saw his shot blocked before the action swiftly returned to the other end of the pitch where Marín was booked for taking down Vidigal.

Marlon’s shot was deflected over the bar as Marítimo’s monopoly on chances came to an end.

Both managers made double switches in the 71st minute, José Gomes introducing Léo Pereira and Percy Liza for João Afonso and Riascos, Sousa replacing Tiba and Murilo with Giorgi Aburjania and Bilel Aouacheria.

Tomás Araújo seals the deal

Gomes made two more changes with Rafael Brito and Stefano Beltrame coming on for Val Soares and Xadas, but it didn’t have the desired effect as Gil Vicente secured the three points in the 81st minute.

Carraça’s corner was met by Tomás Araújo, the centre back rising highest and powering his header into the net.

Gil Vicente climbing the table

Gil Vicente are slowly starting to realise their potential under Daniel Sousa, picking up 11 points in their previous five matches incliding the historic 2-1 win against Porto at Estádio do Dragão.

Tomás Araújo is continually improving in central defensive and Carraça provides consistency at right-back.

Marítimo pay for their profligacy

It was all Marítimo at the start of both halves, but they were unable to take the chances that came their way. Xadas continues to be their bright spark and he needs to see as much of the ball as possible.

The Madeiran club are finally starting to look like a team under José Gomes with winter arrivals Marcelo Carné, Renê Santos, Val Soares and Brayan Riascos becoming first team regulars.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

Highlights