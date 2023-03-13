Famalicão defeated Casa Pia 1-0 in a classic game of two halves at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 36th minute when Gustavo Assunção’s peach of a pass presented Iván Jaime with an opportunity that the finished with aplomb.

Felipe Martins made two changes at the break with Casa Pia getting on top, their 72nd minute equaliser ruled out for a narrow offside.

Famalicão defended resolutely and held on for their seventh home win of the season which moves them into 9th position in the Primeira Liga.

Famalicão on top

Famalicão started the game well with their high press putting Casa Pia under pressure. Nermin Zolotić coughed up possession, gifting Deni Júnior with a chance that was saved by Ricardo Batista.

Saviour Godwin was the obvious danger for the visitors, racing into the box where Riccieli deflected his shot wide.

Famalicão won two free kicks on the edge of the area but couldn’t make them count. Iván Jaime fired the second attempt into the wall, the ball to falling to Alexandre Penetra who missed the target with a difficult attempt.

João Pedro Sousa’s side were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute after Deni Júnior went down in front of goal. Referee Bruno Costa didn’t spot Eduardo Fereira getting to the ball first, reversing the decision after watching replays on the touchline.

The chances kept coming for Famalicão, Leandro Sanca unable to keep his shot down and Penetra’s cross headed wide by Jaime.

The persistence paid off for the hosts however, taking the lead in the 36th minute with a delightful goal. Gustavo Assunção’s long ball picked out Iván Jaime, the winger getting ahead of Fereira and beating Ricardo Batista with a classy finish.

Casa Pia take control

Filipe Martins made two substitutions at the break with Ângelo Neto and Yuki Soma replacing Fereira and Taira. The changes had the desired effect with Soma heavily involved down the right wing which opened up space for Godwin on the opposite flank.

João Pedro Sousa brought on Pablo for Clayton with Martins bringing on Felippe Cardoso for Romário Baró.

Casa Pia had taken control of the game and went close when Fernando Varela headed Neto’s free kick off the bar.

The visitors finally put the ball into the net in the 72nd minute after a ruthless counter attack imitated by Godwin and Clayton. Godwin's cross was turned into his own net by Penetra, but Cardoso had strayed marginally offside which was spotted by the VAR.

Francisco Moura flashed rare effort wide for Famalicão before Pedro Sousa went defensive in the 81st minute, bringing on Martín Aguirregabiria for Jaime and switching to a back three.

Casa Pia started piling on the pressure and sending balls into the box, their best chance coming when Enea Mihaj cleared Soma’s shot off the line.

Famalicão held on for an important three points which lifts them into the top half of the table for the first time this season. Casa Pia's scoring struggles on the road continues, the defeat making it five consecutive Primeira Liga away matches without a goal.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho

Highlights