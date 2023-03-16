Arsenal 1-1 Sporting (agg. 3-3, Sporting win 5-4 on penalties)

Sporting tonight wrote a golden page in their history by knocking English Premier League leaders Arsenal out of the Europa League, going through on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time, and 3-3 aggregate score.

Sporting started confidently, but fell behind to a Granit Xhaka goal. The Portuguese team did not wilt though, more than matching Arsenal and drawing level through a sensational Pedro Gonçalves goal with a shot from near the halfway line (pictured). Marcus Edwards missed a great chance to win it in normal time, Aaron Ramsdale coming out on top in a one-on-one.

Only in extra time did Arsenal, having brought on their big guns, force Sporting into defence, with Adán making some brilliant saves, and the Spaniard was the hero in the penalty shootout, saving from Gabriel Martinelli, leaving Nuno Santos to score the winning spot kick and spark wild celebrations among the large contingent of Sporting travelling supporters. More to follow.