A ninth successive victory in the Primeira Liga saw Benfica take another step towards winning the Portuguese title for the first time in four years.

A clinical first-half showing gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead at the break thanks to a goal from Gonçalo Ramos and a João Mário brace.

With the game won, Benfica slowed down in the second half but three more goals were added with the common theme that most Portuguese of surnames “Silva”. A Dani Silva own goal and an António Silva header elevated Benfica’s score to five goals, with André Silva grabbing a consolation in between.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt welcomed back Rafa Silva after the forward had missed last weekend’s triumph against Marítimo due to illness, while Vitória were without Ibrahima Bamba, Bruno Varela, Jorge Fernandes and Zé Carlos, all injured.

Ramos strikes

After a slow start with both teams feeling each other out, Benfica took the lead with the first clear chance of the match.

A clever interchange between Grimaldo and David Neres on the left flank created space for the latter to dink a cross into the box, Rafa Silva flicking the ball on for the ever-opportune Gonçalo Ramos to steer a header into the corner of the net past the despairing dive of Celton Biai.

Rafa soon had the chance to double Benfica’s lead, racing onto a fine pass by Chiquinho, but the forward’s chip drifted wide.

The chances kept coming for Benfica as Ramos missed a gaping goal from 45 yards out after Vitória goalkeeper Biai had raced out of his area and produced an unconvincing headed clearance that fell at the striker’s feet.

It was only a temporary reprieve for the visitors as Ramos flicked on a header to set Rafa racing clear on goal, the striker pushed to the floor by André Amaro before he could get his shot off for an obvious penalty. João Mário stepped up and hit the spot kick powerfully into the net, with Biai getting his hand to the ball but unable to keep it out.

Otamendi then headed against the post with António Silva’s follow up header pouched by Biai.

João Mário at the double

The home side were enjoying themselves and produced a magical goal to make it 3-0 with a lethal counter-attack in the 36th minute. Rafa backheeled the ball to Neres, the Brazilian finding Ramos who paused just the right amount of time before releasing João Mário, who lifted the ball over Biai with a classy finish.

At this point Vitória must have feared they were in for an almighty hiding, but the northerners saw out the rest of the half without further damage.

The second half was a muted affair in comparison, Benfica clearly taking their foot off the pedal. Vitória were the first to threaten, André Silva taking on a half-chance early and forcing Vlachodimos into a diving save to turn his cross-shot around the post.

Ramos was close to notching his brace from another superb delivery by the outstanding Grimaldo but chances were few and far between.

Benfica scored a bizarre fourth goal in the 70th minute. Florentino and Rafa combined to free João Mário, whose cutback resulted in a series of ricochets with André Amaro’s desperate clearance hitting his team-mate Dani Silva and dribbling into the net.

André Silva rewarded for his efforts

To Vitória’s credit they never downed tools despite a difficult night in the Portuguese capital and pulled a goal back in the 79th minute.

Substitute Safira ran in behind the Benfica back line and crossed for the sliding André Silva to score from close range, a deserved goal for the burly striker who never stopped running all night.

The scoring was completed in the last minute of normal time as centre-back António Silva was on hand to head in from close range and edge Benfica ever closer to the championship title.

The Eagles are 11 and 13 points clear of their nearest rivals Porto and Braga respectively, who play each other at the Quarry tomorrow.

By Tom Kundert, at the Estádio da Luz

Goals:

[1-0] Gonçalo Ramos, 13’

[2-0] João Mário (pen), 28’

[3-0] João Mário, 36’

[4-0] Dani Silva (own goal), 70’

[4-1] André Silva, 79’

[5-1] António Silva, 89’