Braga and Porto drew 0-0 at the Quarry in a game containing few chances.

Mehdi Taremi missed a presentable opportunity in the 12th minute before Braga began to boss the game.

Porto were so far off the pace that Sérgio Conceição made two tactical substitutions in the 39th minute.

The game came to life in the closing stages, Evanilson dragging his shot wide with Matheus to beat.

There was more drama to come deep into added time, Pizzi choosing to pass instead of shoot after finding himself 1 on 1 with Diogo Costa.

The Dragons are 10 points behind Benfica with nine matches remaining, the Warriors two points back.

Taremi goes close

It was a cagey clash at the Quarry with Porto going close in the 12th minute. Otávio’s lovely through ball sent Mehdi Taremi through on goal, the striker lifting the ball over Matheus but unable to steer it on target.

Braga take control

Braga responded in the best possible fashion and took control of the contest. Bruma smashed a left footed effort straight at Diogo Costa, Abel Ruiz tested the goalkeeper at his near post and Nuno Sequeira blasted high and wide.

Wendell was booked for tripping Iuri Medeiros on the edge of the area as the pressure on Porto increased.

Conceição makes changes

Sérgio Conceição had seen enough and went to his bench in the 39th minute, bringing on Stephen Eustáquio and Galeno for Rodrigo Conceição and Marko Grujić with Pepê Aquino switching to right back.

Conceição brought on Zaidu Sanusi for Wendell at the break with the Dragons starting the second half strong, Galeno’s volley saved by Matheus.

Once again Porto failed to maintain the pressure.

Chances for Horta

Ricardo Horta narrowly missed the target after being teed up by Iuri Medeiros, Artur Jorge making his first change in the 65th minute when Bruma made way for Álvaro Djaló.

Ricardo Horta continued to look most likely to break the deadlock, his weak shot comfortably saved by Costa before his next effort was blocked.

Game on!

The game opened up with 20 minutes remaining, Porto looking dangerous on the counter attack as Galeno broke free but couldn’t find a teammate.

Jorge made two more changes in the 77th minute, bringing on André Castro and Simon Banza for André Horta and Medeiros. Conceição immediately introduced Gabriel Veron and Danny Namaso for Mateus Uribe and Taremi.

Golden opportunities missed

Porto’s best chance of the game came in the 86th minute. Galeno picked out Evanilson who took the ball around Sikou Niakaté, the Brazilian striker dragging his shot inches wide with Matheus to beat.

Abel Ruiz made way for Pizzi in the 89th minute, the playmaker shooting into the side netting before spurning a glorious opportunity with the last kick of the game.

Braga broke clear in numbers, Pizzi finding himself through on goal but deciding not to shoot through Costa’s legs. He tried to tee up Simon Banza who was not expecting the ball, Iván Marcano clearing the danger as the Dragons breathed a big sigh of relief.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Braga

