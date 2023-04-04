Eight rounds of Liga Bwin football to go for the campaign as matters at the top of the division remained “as you were”, all of the top four sides Benfica, Porto, Braga and Sporting recording victories over the course of the weekend.

If the aforementioned quartet are well-established in the higher echelons of Primeira Liga then the team just below them certainly is not as Arouca continued their magnificent campaign, a stoppage time victory at Famalicão moving them up to 5th place.

Down at the bottom the relegation battle intensified, a beleaguered Marítimo in particular refusing to throw in the towel just yet as the islanders secured a thrilling triumph over Boavista in Madeira. Portuguese-Angolan midfielder and PortuGOAL Figure of the Week André Vidigal was in fine form in a sharp two-goal display.

A summer 2021 signing from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, André Vidigal represented a slight gamble for Marítimo in that the Portuguese-born winger had no prior experience in Primeira Liga. However, the Madeirans will have been impressed by his 2020/21 loan spell at Estoril, helping the then-second tier side to promotion to the top flight.

Marítimo signed Vidigal for the not insignificant amount of €500,000 from the Netherlands, but in truth despite plenty of showings in the team and some glimpses of his abilities a return of one goal and three assists from his debut campaign was somewhat meagre, albeit the team’s final position in Liga Bwin of 10th was more than respectable.

This time around the corresponding fortunes have reversed to a degree, Marítimo enduring a bit of a nightmare season in occupying the relegation positions for the vast majority of it, yet Vidigal has improved his own personal numbers amid the team’s heavier reliance on his presence in the starting XI.

Vidigal has been utilised in a number of attacking positions throughout the year. Whilst best operating as a wide attacker, his current manager José Gomes and predecessor João Henriques have also occasionally deployed the Portuguese as a more central operator, be it a false nine or playing just behind a more natural striker.

While the positive results have been hard to come by as a unit, there looks to be improvement in Vidigal’s game and at 24 years of age he has time to develop further. His absence from last week’s encounter at Casa Pia due to suspension was keenly felt as Marítimo were limply beaten, and his restoration to the starting lineup for Sunday afternoon’s home tussle with Boavista was a logical one.

Vidigal wasted little time in showing what the team were missing as he opened the scoring with only three minutes played. His task was ultimately a simple one, heading into a vacant net following excellent work on the left-hand side by on-loan Juventus forward Félix Correia, making his first start for Marítimo.

This also proved a precursor to the aforementioned duo forming a fine pairing with both Vidigal and Correia proving a real handful to the Boavista defence throughout. Both were involved as the home side doubled the lead in the 22nd minute, Vidigal picking out Bruno Xadas with a fine pass, before the latter rolled a brilliant ball into the box for the awaiting Correia to supply the finishing touch.

Just five minutes into the second half Vidigal effectively put the game beyond Boavista by grabbing another goal. His well timed run beat a frankly poorly executed offside trap, and after collecting Pablo Moreno’s through ball Vidigal calmly slotted beyond Rafael Bracali in the away team goal for 3-0.

Two sensational goals in reply from Boavista set up a tense finale before Marítimo ultimately ran out 4-2 winners courtesy of Brayan Riascos’ stoppage time strike, but overall it was a merited victory for Gomes’ side to provide real hope for their survival bid.

Vidigal’s brace sees him move onto five Liga Bwin goals for the campaign, an obvious improvement over his solo effort for his first top flight season the year prior. The 24 year old is looking increasingly comfortable at this level, his form could be crucial if his team wish to stay there come May.

By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie