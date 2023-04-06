This week’s Clássico feels like a season-defining match. Last year Porto won the league with a late Zaidu Sanusi goal at the Estádio da Luz. This time round a rampant Benfica will be hoping to all but seal the championship with victory in the same fixture.

On the Longball Futebol podcast we’ve all but given the league to Benfica who sit 10 points clear with eight games to go. Since the league introduced three points for a win rather than two, this is the first time Benfica have amassed a 10-point lead at the top of the table which shows you the level that Roger Schmidt has got his team playing at.

Porto’s only chance of a late title challenge would be to win on Friday and hope that would precipitate a rapid Benfica decline. PortuGOAL previews the big match and the best of the rest in the Jornada 27 preview.

Benfica and Porto form guide

Porto come into the game looking to find top gear. Getting knocked out of the champions league before the international break and a single Fabio Cardoso goal in their last 270 minutes of football does not look great.

It is perhaps an overstatement to suggest that goal-scoring has been a problem for Porto considering the Dragons are one of only eight teams in the whole of Europe to score more than 100 goals this season (Benfica, Bayern and Manchester City are also on that list) but something hasn’t felt right in their attack this season.

Sérgio Conceição has gone from having a nailed-on starting 11 to using multiple different combinations of players due to a mixture of injuries and players being out of form.

The revolving strike partnership has been the most obvious manifestation of this. Mehdi Taremi has been a constant with 13 goad and 7 assists in the league and is certainly their most dangerous player but his role can change depending on who Conceição picks to partner him. Evanilson has struggled with injuries but is apparently fit for this game. He needs to find his form again as Taremi and an in-form Evanilson are Porto’s strongest partnership.

Danny Namaso has looked dangerous as well and can Otamendi some problems particularly with his pace and dribbling ability. Whether Conceição trusts him in this crunch game is another question.

Defensively Pepe will be a welcome return along with Zaidu and João Mário in the full back positions. Grujic has become an important member of the midfield protecting the back line and he will have his work cut out against Benfica’s rampant attack.

Benfica are one of the most consistent teams in Europe. Schmidt has asked that his players play at the same level as they would in a huge Champions League game and that has been evident all season. Unlike Porto they have had almost no injury problems which has allowed them to play their key players when needed and rotate only minimally.

Perhaps the only issue is their energy levels as a lot of their team have played almost every game this season. This was evident in their 1-0 victory at Rio Ave last weekend when after getting their goal right at the start of the second half they allowed Rio Ave to get back into the game and push for an equaliser. However the consistent starts have really benefited players like João Mário and David Neres whose confidence has skyrocketed thanks to long stints in the team and they are now both in rich veins of form.

There are set to be so many individual battles across the whole pitch but it’s the battle on the touchline that will arguably be even more exciting to see. There are a lot of similarities between Conceição and Schmidt. Both demand a lot from their players and both set their teams out to play with a high intensity. They are both strong leaders although this facet is more openly visible in Conceição than Schmidt.

There has been one flash point from Roger Schmidt this season where he was sent off retaliating to a water bottle thrown at him from a Vizela fan. He has not yet learned Portuguese, meaning his communication is usually through an interpreter and though that might seem a minor detail, it has given him a disconnect that has manifested itself into a cold mystique. Not only is this a stark contrast to Conceição and even Schmidt’s reputation in his previous jobs, but most importantly it’s a fresh image for Benfica. So often we have seen individuals dominate the focus of Benfica. This season it’s a collective of brilliant individuals all working together.

Conceição will he hoping for a fast-paced game full of drama. It’s when Porto are at their best and could be the best way to disrupt Benfica’s rhythm. However Schmidt will be weary to not allow that to happen and the professionalism and focus he’s brought to Benfica should keep them heading straight for victory and a 38th title win.

Key Players

Gonçalo Ramos - At the age of 21, Gonçalo Ramos is Benfica's youngest player to score 25+ goals in a season since Eusébio in 1962/63. He’s had a real breakout season and just seems to get better game after game. He may be coming up against his toughest test yet in the form of a bloodthirsty Pepe who’s saved himself especially to be ready for the Clássico. Ramos has shown us though that he is capable of almost everything whilst leading Benfica’s attack. Great finishing, intelligent link-up play, good space finding. But he’ll relish the physical battle against Pepe.

Florentino Luís - Although rested against Rio Ave last weekend Florentino featured as a substitute meaning he continues his record of having played in every one of Benfica’s 45 matches this season. He is one of those typical midfielders who does not obviously stand out or offer much in terms of goals and assists, but who is indispensable for this Benfica team. His ball winning in midfield, his ability to snuff out danger, the way he allows his midfield partner to venture forward and create, be it Aursnes or Chiquinho. If you can take your eyes off what is bound to be a frantic game full of drama, just sit and watch Florentino and appreciate what a fantastic midfielder he is.

Álex Grimaldo - Grimaldo has equalled Oscar Cardozo as the 3rd non-Portuguese player with most appearances for Benfica, only behind Maxi Pereira and Luisão. If rumours are to be believed, he is unlikely to renew his contract at the end of this season and will most likely earn a move to a top club in Europe (Newcastle, Arsenal, Juventus and even Barcelona are all rumoured to be interested). However, this situation has not hampered his performances on the pitch. Since Enzo Fernandez left for Chelsea in January Grimaldo has stepped up as the main creator for Benfica from the left-back position: 5 goals and 13 assists in all competitions is an excellent return but his involvement in a lot of Benfica’s build-up play shouldn’t be ignored either. The battle between him and Otávio on Benfica’s left-hand side could be the most important individual battle of the match and certainly one to keep a close eye on.

Pepê Aquino - Conceição knows what he likes in a player. They have to be a fighter, willing to play in different positions and most of all work really hard. Pepê has shown this season he can do all that but perhaps most importantly also he also has that cutting edge to create and make things happen. Porto have looked their best this season with him in the team, Whether that’s with him at right-back as against Inter or playing behind the striker like against Sporting. With a fully fit squad (which Conceição is expected to have on Friday) Pepê has missed out on occasion, so it will be interesting to see where he may fit in, but with so much to offer he could well play a crucial role in the outcome of the match.

Diogo Costa - Despite being the hottest goalkeeping prospect in the league (and possibly the world) we are yet to see a that standout individual performance from Costa domestically. Most of his best moments have come in the Champions League. Benfica have been troubled in the league this season when the opposition goalkeeper has been at their best; exhibit one being Kosuke Nakamura for Portimonense making 11 saves at the Estádio da Luz back in January. There’s no doubt that Diogo Costa will be facing more shots than he usually does, so this could be the perfect opportunity to show everyone what the hype is all about.

Other games to watch

There’s a lot going on in the rest of the table. The relegation battle and the fight for European places just gets better and better with every week.

Boavista v Vitoria Guimaraes

Boavista have surely done enough to avoid dropping towards the relegation zone but their recent form is very worrying. Despite scoring two incredible goals in their defeat to Marítimo last week there is little else to be excited about. Vitória, who for so long seemed to have 5th place nailed on, have also gone on a bad run. They’ll be hungry for a win as will André Silva a striker they signed with a lot of promise and will be eager to get scoring again after a long injury. Young Nigerian Bruno has been excellent at left-back for Boavista this season and a player worth keeping an eye on.

Braga V Estoril

Braga, who currently sit 3rd, will be hoping to maintain their 5-point cushion over Sporting. They face Estoril on Saturday who might have started to turn things around after they beat Gil Vicente 1-0. Alejandro Marques the 22-yar-old Venezuelan was the goalscorer and could be the striker they’ve been looking for all season. A return to the centre-back partnership of Portuguese youngsters Álvaro and Vital should boost their chances of holding Braga out but it will be a tough task.

Arouca v Marítimo

Both clubs won last weekend, Marítimo beating Boavista and boosting their survival hopes, Arouca with a last-minute penalty against Famalicão that lifted them into the European places above Vitória. Having hit the net four times against Boavista, Marítimo are starting to find some much needed goals. Félix Correira on loan from Juventus got a goal and assist but perhaps more importantly has brought some much-needed quality to their attack. As good as Arouca have been all season, this will be a really tough game and one to catch if you can.

Casa Pia v Sporting

Sporting’s fight with Braga for third place and a shot at Champions League football is possibly the hardest test Amorim has faced as a manager. It feels like the relationship between Amorim and the fans is going through a rocky patch when in reality Sporting have been on a great run of late. Perhaps most excitingly for Sporting, Morita and Ugarte are both fit meaning Pedro Gonçalves will move back into attack.

This could spell trouble for Casa Pia who too are fighting for a European place with Arouca and Vitória. They’ve been solid most of the season playing the same formation as Amorim’s Sporting (343) and could frustrate the Lions’ attack. I’m most interested in the midfield battle. Young Angolan Beni who Casa Pia signed in January is a great box to box midfielder as has kept the likes of Romário Baro and Eteki out the team. This will certainly be a close fought game.

By Barney Carter-Phillips