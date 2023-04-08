Torreense beat Sporting da Covilhã in an entertaining Segunda Liga clash at Estádio Manuel Marques.

Covilhã captain Gilberto saw his penalty saved by by Vagner before the hosts opened the scoring in the 34th minute, Patrick latching onto a long ball from Cícero and poking it past a hesitant Bruno Bolas.

Cícero squeezed the ball through Bolas in the 47th minute after Frédéric threaded the needle, Covilhã manager Alex Costa getting some rewards after abandoning the back three formation.

Covilhã reduced the deficit in the 67th minute when Willinton Aponzá fired through traffic, but they couldn't find an equaliser, substitute Leandro Godoy ending the contest in added time.

Vagner saves the spot kick

Torreense began brightly with Patrick Fernandes’ unsuccessful bicycle kick attempt bringing the home crown to life.

The match took a turn in the 23rd minute when Gustavo Marques fouled Wilinton Aponzá on the edge of the 18-yard box. Captain and top scorer Gilberto stepped up and saw his penalty saved by Vagner.

It proved to be a turning point with the hosts taking the lead 11 minutes later. A long ball from Cícero Alves evaded Ângelo, Patrick taking advantage of hesitation from Bruno Bolas and poking it past the keeper.

Patrick had another chance on the stroke of half time, bursting clear to latch onto Frédéric Maciel’s through ball but Bolas came off his line just in time.

Cícero extends the advantage

Covilhã manager Alex Costa brought on Kukula for Gildo Lourenço at the break. His side were 2-0 down two minutes later.

Another clever pass from Frédéric released Cícero, the midfielder squeezing his shot through Bolas from a tight angle.

Covilhã fight back

Costa changed it up in the 54th minute when he abandoned the back three, switching to a diamond 4-4-2 after introducing João Traquina and Zé Tiago for Ângelo Meneses and Nuno Rodrigues.

Pedro Moreira made his first substitution in the 63rd minute, Patrick replaced by Leandro Godoy.

Covilhã reduced the deficit in the 67th minute when Gilberto threaded the ball into Aponzá, the striker firing through traffic before being booked for over zealous ball retrieval.

Torreense search for a third goal

Moreira immediately made a change in midfield, 21-year-old Jovan Lukic making way for Neneco Rentería and Juan Balanta replacing Diego Raposo out wide.

Godoy went past Jaime Simões before being brought down by Lucão, the Brazilian centre back fortunate to receive a yellow card instead of a straight red.

Most of the 1218 spectators in attendance were getting nervous, even more go after Gilberto free kick’s was met by Lucão, his header spectacularly saved by Vagner.

🇵🇹⚽️ Torreense vs Sporting Clube da Covilhã Segunda Liga action at Estádio Manuel Marques. pic.twitter.com/lkwuh3kwjn — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) April 8, 2023

Moreira made his final two changes in the 79th minute when João Vieira and Frédéric made way for Renato Santos and Harramiz, Alex introducing Diogo Cornélio for Gilberto

Torreense had a great chance to secure all three points after a loose pass from Simões, Rentería releasing Renato Santos who couldn’t sort his feet out in time to test Bolas.

The chances kept coming as Covilhã committed players forward, Gustavo Marques’ shot saved and Simão Rocha’s effort deflected over the bar before Rentería missed the target. Balanta then rattled the bar with a fierce strike after Bolas gave the ball straight to the Colombian midfielder.

Godoy gets it done

Torreense finally sealed the deal in added time, Harramiz sending Godoy through on goal, the Argentine striker picking his spot and beating Bolas to end the contest.

Deserved victory

It was a deserved win for Torreense who sit eighth on the table and are in a battle for fifth place. The promoted club were dangerous out wide and midfielder Cícero was man of the match.

Despite Covilhã coming back into the contest, they showed why they sit bottom of the table and have the weakest attack in the Segunda Liga.

After beating Alverca 2-0 on aggregate in the relegation play-off last season, the Leões da Serra are currently rock bottom, five points off the relegation play-off position with seven games to play.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Manuel Marques.