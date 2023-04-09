Sporting CP defeated Casa Pia 4-3 in a seven goal thriller at Estádio Nacional do Jamor. Francisco Trincão hit a hat-trick, his opening goal a beauty which came inside the opening 20 seconds.

Casa Pia equalised in rapid fashion when Rafael Martins took advantage of an error from Sebastián Coates, Trincão restoring the Lions’ lead with another classy strike into the top corner.

Os Gansos settled the score on the stroke of half time when Nuno Santos’ clearance deflected off Yuki Soma and into the net.

Ruben Amorim made three changes at the break, his side regaining the lead three minutes later when Pote finished off a great team move.

Felippe Cardoso came off the bench and had an eight minutes to remember as he was booked, scored and was booked again to leave his team 3-3 but reduced to 10 men.

Sporting stepped up the pressure and made it count in the 83rd minute, Pote’s cross volleyed into the net by Trincão.

Sensational first half

The Sporting supporters that travelled across Lisbon didn’t have to wait long to celebrate with their side opening the scoring after 17 seconds.

Leonardo Lelo's loose pass was intercepted by Pote who raced clear after some neat combination play, the playmaker giving the ball to Trincão who fooled João Nunes before using his right foot to finesse the ball into the top corner.

The Lions’ lead lasted only six minutes after they were punished in an unsuccessful attempt to play the ball out from the back. Derick Poloni’s cross was headed harmlessly into the ground by Diogo Pinto, Sebastián Coates’ error allowing Rafael Martins to execute a smart finish into the far corner.

Chermiti started to get into the game and had a great chance to restore Sporting’s lead in the 20th minute. He showed too much speed for João Nunes, latching into Nuno Santos’ long ball and rounding Lucas Paes, the 18-year-old unable to control the ball which allowed Nunes to close in and prevent a goal.

It was all Sporting with Marcus Edwards’ shot deflected wide, Santos and Chermiti seeing their efforts blocked before Matheus Reis’ header was saved by Paes.

The Lions made their dominance count when they regained the lead in the 39th minute. Ricardo Esgaio picked out Trincão who made space and used his left foot to curl the ball into the top corner.

Sporting held their advantage for seven minutes. Lelo’s cross was cleared to Diogo Pinto, his shot saved by Adán before Santos’ clearance deflected off Yuki Soma and into the net.

Pote restores the Lions' lead

Ruben Amorim made three changes at the break with Jeremiah St. Juste, Gonçalo Inácio and Hidemasa Morita replacing Matheus Reis, Ousmane Diomande and Chermiti which saw Trincão move into the striker role.

Felipe Martins’ worst fears were realised three minutes into the second half when his side fell behind for a third time. Trincão started the move which saw Morita’s through ball released Pote, he had some work to do but executed it perfectly, cutting inside Nunes and steering his shot past Paes.

It's the Felippe Cardoso show

Martins went to his bench in the 56th minute when Diogo Pinto made way for Felippe Cardoso. It was going to be an interesting eight minutes of action for the striker, much of it linked with Coates.

Felippe was booked two minutes after coming on after a late shot on Coates who then headed a corner narrowly wide.

A minute later Lelo’s cross evaded Coates, the ball landing perfectly for Felippe who made enough space to fire into the bottom corner.

Felippe wasn’t about to be out of the spotlight for long. He was booked for sticking his hand in Pote’s face, the midfielder milking it for all it was worth, referee Fábio Veríssimo showing the Brazilian a second yellow card on the same spot where he was celebrating his goal less than two minutes earlier.

Sporting step on the gas

Amorim wasted no time in bringing on Arthur Gomes for Ricardo Esgaio.

Sporting started to ramp up the pressure which was clearly annoying Martins, the manager attempting to halt the flow by replacing Soma and Rafael Martins with Cuca and Clayton Silva. It didn’t work.

Marcus Edwards forced two saves from Paes, the goalkeeper becoming increasingly busy after tipping Varela’s header wide.

Martins made his final two substitutions with Polini and Afonso Taira making way for Léo Bolgado and Takahiro Kunimoto.

Sporting took the lead for a fourth and decisive time in the 83rd minute. Pote whipped a cross into the danger area where Nermin Zolotic and Coates collided, Trincão reacting with lighting speed to volley the ball past Paes.

Amorim breathes a sigh of relief

Ruben Amorim won’t be happy with seeing his side concede three goals, the third time it has occurred in the Primeira Liga this season. The Lions have already let in 26 goals this campaign compared with 23 conceded in 2021/22.

Bringing on Jeremiah St. Juste and Gonçalo Inácio at half time was significant.

Pote was outstanding once again, showing his versatility and class in all areas of the pitch, creating two goals alongside numerous chances and scoring his 17th goal of the season.

Francisco Trincão showed his best attributes with three well taken goals, his third perhaps the best of the bunch with minimal time to react. The technician proved that he is largely wasted out wide, doing all his best work in and around the 18-yard box.

Amorim will definitely be happy with the victory that leaves the Lions five points behind Braga and seven points in arrears of Porto. He will immediately turn his attention to devising a plan to get a result at Juventus in the Europa League on Thursday.

Casa Pia brave in defeat

Casa Pia showed plenty of spirit despite having less than 30% possession and playing with 10 men for the final 33 minutes.

Felipe Martins was missing the suspended Vasco Fernandes and Saviour Godwin with midfielder Beni unavailable.

Winning two of their previous nine games in the Primeira Liga, their early season form means the promoted club remain in the hunt for fifth spot.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Nacional do Jamor

