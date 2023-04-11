Hopes of a Champions League semi-final appearance are all but over for Benfica after the Primeira Liga leaders were beaten 2-0 by Internazionale in Lisbon tonight.

The hosts were powerless to outmanoeuvre the Italian outfit’s well-constructed defensive web.

Second-half goals from Nicolò Barella and substitute Romelu Lukaku from the penalty spot gave Inter a comfortable lead to defend at the San Siro next week.

Benfica boss Roger Schmidt was forced into changes with Morato coming in for the suspended Otamendi and Gilberto deputising for Alexander Bah, who picked up an injury in the defeat against FC Porto on Friday.

The hosts were chasing their first semi-final appearance in Europe’s premier club competition for 33 years and hopes were high after a spectacular season under their German coach, despite the setback against arch rivals Porto at the weekend.

However, it did not take long to see the game would fall into a predictably cagey match-up. With both teams legitimately feeling a place in the last four was there for the taking, the fear of losing outweighed the courage to go for the kill in the opening 45 minutes.

With play confined to turgid midfield play for the most part, the forwards of both teams were being starved of action.

On 16 minutes Benfica fashioned a chance. Grimaldo’s cross was deflected into the path of Rafa who struck a first-time right footer from 15 yards out that Onana beat out with his chest.

João Mário then latched onto a Gonçalo Ramos assist but shot wide. Inter responded with Acerbi hitting a terrific effort from way out that narrowly cleared the bar.

If chances were few and far between in the opening 25 minutes, they virtually disappeared for the rest of the half with neither goalkeeper called into action, Laurato’s lunge at a cross shortly before half time the nearest we came to seeing real danger near the goalmouth at both ends of the pitch. Half time, 0-0.

The second half began in similar fashion, until Inter broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. The visitors broke down the left flank, Bastoni swinging over a peach of a cross that the impressive Barella headed across Vlachodimos and into the corner of the net to send the travelling Inter fans high up behind the goal into raptures of joy.

🇵🇹⚽️🇮🇹 Benfica 0-2 Inter Milan. Second straight home defeat for the Eagles where they created just 1 shot on target. A predictable game in more ways than one. Some post match thoughts for @PortuGoal1 pic.twitter.com/Z9OuwDCb9S — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) April 11, 2023

Benfica almost hit straight back. João Mário did well to work space for himself and cross low into the six-yard box, and the equaliser seemed inevitable but neither Ramos nor Aursnes could get off the decisive shot. Gonçalo Ramos fell in a heap in the melee and claimed a penalty but the referee was not interested.

The game then fell into a familiar pattern, with Benfica making little headway against the brick wall that was Inter’s defensive organisation, save a couple of hopeful Grimaldo cross-shots that failed to trouble Onana.

Indeed, it was Inter who looked the more dangerous and it needed a superb reflex save by Vlachodimos from Dumfries and a crucial Morato block to prevent what looked like a certain second goal for Inter.

It was only a temporary reprieve for Benfica though, as referee Michael Oliver received indications from VAR to check for a handball. After viewing the pitch-side monitor he pointed to the penalty spot, penalising João Mário’s outstretched hand just inside the box to cut out a cross.

Lukaku made no mistake from the spot. Benfica 0-2 Inter with 10 minutes remaining.

As has been his wont all season, Roger Schmidt was wont to make changes. Neres was brought on for Florentino but his intended double switch to bring on Peta Musa and Gonçalo Guedes was left so late that the duo did not even get the chance to come on.

Benfica desperately needed a goal to give them hope of turning the tie around in Italy, and one final chance came deep in injury time as substitute David Neres played in Gonçalo Ramos, but the Benfica striker’s low shot was well saved by Onana.

A night that had started with so much hope, and just like that Benfica’s Champions League aspirations were virtually snuffed out.

By Tom Kundert, at the Estádio da Luz

Goals:

[0-1] Barella, 51’

[0-2] Lukaku (pen), 81’