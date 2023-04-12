Braga will contest the Taça de Portugal final after a convincing 5-0 win against Nacional 5-0 in the semi-final first leg.

The hosts started well at Estádio da Madeira before the Warriors took over, Uroš Račić finding the top corner and Pizzi beating the offside trap to establish a 2-0 half time lead.

Artur Jorge’s side continued their dominance after the break, Račić and Simon Banza converting penalties before Pizzi’s delicious dink saw Banza volley a fifth goal past the helpless Lucas França.

The second leg will be a formality, Jorge sure to rest his key players and send a second string side out at the Quarry.

Nacional start strong

Clube Desportivo Nacional started menacingly in Madeira with Rúben Macedo's cross cleared by Víctor Gómez and João Aurélio heading the resulting corner over the bar.

Braga created their first opportunity in the 9th minute when Simon Banza headed wide.

Iuri Medeiros had a great chance which was saved by Lucas França, Pipe Gómez trying his luck at the other end with a fierce strike straight at Mateus.

André Castro picked up an injury and was replaced by Uroš Račić, Christian Borja going down two minutes later but managing to stay on the pitch.

Braga take control

Braga took the lead in the 25th minute through an unlikely source. A well worked move resulted in Račić receiving the ball outside the box, the Serbian stepping inside Vladan Danilović and sending a left footed effort into the top corner.

The Warriors turned on the style and were resembling the Harlem Globetrotters, playing cat and mouse against the Segunda Liga strugglers who were busy chasing the ball.

Another slick succession of passes saw Simon Banza send Pizzi through on goal where he lifted the ball over Lucas França and into the net. It took five minutes for VAR to check for offside, award the goal and let everyone know Pizzi was 30 centimeters onside.

No second half slowdown

Artur Jorge had plenty of breathing room at the break so he made two changes, Gómez and Medeiros making way for Joe Mendes and Álvaro Djaló.

His side made it 3-0 in the 53rd minute when Borja sent a ball into the box, Clayton falling over and taking out Banza which forced referee Cláudio Pereira to award a penalty. Banza wanted to take it but Račić pulled rank, stepped up and sent França the wrong way.

Carlos Daniel and Pipe Gómez shot straight at Matheus as Nacional continued to strugglle finding holes in the Warriors’ defence.

André and Ricardo Horta made way for Gorby Baptiste and Rodrigo Gomes before Braga rubbed more salt into the wound.

A great through ball from Račić sent Banza through on goal, he was fouled by Rafael Vieira with another penalty awarded. This time Banza took the ball and nonchalantly rolled the ball into the bottom corner.

The French striker scored his second in added time, volleying past França after getting on the end of a brilliant ball from Pizzi.

Braga book their spot in the final

Braga couldn’t have asked for an easier opponent after the dramatic penalty shootout victory against Benfica in the Taça de Portugal quarter-finals.

Nacional came into the contest two points above the relegation play-off position in the Segunda Liga, losing three straight games with no goals scored and nine conceded.

Artur Jorge brought Pizzi and Simon Banza into the starting side with both players taking their chance in Madeira, frequently linking up in the attacking third where bamboozled Nacional’s fragile defence.

Braga should be winning their final four matches in April, starting with Gil Vicente at the Quarry on Sunday.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights