Leixões made it back to back wins in the Segunda Liga after a thrilling 3-2 victory against Sporting de Covilhã.

It was one way traffic in the first half at Estádio do Mar, Brunão converting Thalis’ corner and Ricardo Valente scoring a solo goal as Bebés do Mar took a deserved 2-0 half time lead.

Covilhã manager Alex Costa introduced Felipe Dini at the break, the midfielder reducing the deficit with a long range strike five minutes later. The visitors had grown in confidence and equalised in the 70th minute through Kukula.

Leixões regained the lead three minutes later through man of the match Thalis, his 10th goal of the season sending the home crowd happy in Matosinhos.

One way traffic

Leixões were clearly the better team in the opening stages, top scorer Thalis Henrique seeing his shot deflected over the bar.

Vítor Martins’ side opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Thalis’ corner was headed home by Brunão Gonçalves.

Rafa’s effort was deflected wide but Bebés do Mar maintained the pressure and doubled their advantage in the 41st minute.

Gilberto lost possession which saw Thalis send Ricardo Valente clear and slot the ball past Bruno Bolas for his 5th goal of the season.

Substitution shakes it up

Covilhã manager Alex Costa hooked Gilberto at half time, ditching the back three and switching to a back four with midfielder Felipe Dini entering the fray.

It proved to be an inspired substitution, Dini trying his luck from distance with the ball swerving away from Quentin Beunardeau and nestling in the net.

Thalis continued to be the main man for Leixões, forcing a save from Bolas, but the visitors had gained confidence from Dini’s goal and were pressing for an equaliser.

Vítor Martins tried to reestablish control in the 69th minute when he introduced Tiago Morais and Agostinho for João Oliveira and Valente. It didn’t work.

Covilhã equalised a minute later when Jorginho cross was converted into the far corner by Kukula, most of the home crowd going into meltdown mode.

Thalis steps up

Their negativity turned into positivity three minutes later when Leixões regained the lead.

Casagrande’s failed clearance fell to Agostinho, the substitute heading the ball to an unmarked Thalis who volleyed the ball into the net.

Jorgiho’s shot was saved but there was no way back for Covilhã, a fourth straight defeat leaving the Lions at the bottom of the table.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Mar