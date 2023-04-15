Benfica have seen the race for the title re-open after losing in the dying embers of their away clash versus Chaves, this evening, losing 1-0.

A costly slip from Nicolás Otamendi enabled the Ghanaian forward Issah Abbas to steal the headlines in a day to forget for Benfica, leaving their seven-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga table in danger of being trimmed by FC Porto.

Elsewhere, Marítimo were able to secure a massive result in the battle for safety, securing a 3-1 victory at home against competitive rivals Paços de Ferreira. The win sees Marítimo move within three points from safety, meanwhile going five clear of troubled Paços, nailed to 17th place in the Primeira Liga table.

Chaves 1-0 Benfica

After last week’s Clássico slip-up versus FC Porto and the midweek loss to Inter in the Champions League, Benfica were left in a state of hunger in the hunt of a victory that’s rarely evaded them, this season.

The Eagles looked far from inspired, however, with Gonçalo Ramos and Antonio Silva wasting the best of Benfica’s chances in a fruitless first-half of football. Roger Schmidt’s side neared danger in the 52nd minute when only an outstretched Odisseas Vlachodimos leg stood to deny Juninho, racing through one-on-one.

As the wait for the game’s first goal became more frantic, Benfica came mightily close to tipping the balance as late as stoppage time through Otamendi, forcing a big save out of Paulo Vítor at the back-post.

With the heads of the travelling support beginning to drop, Chaves had an additional sting to add to the tail as Abbas pounced on an Otamendi mistake before charging at goal and pinching all three points for Chaves at the death, adding Benfica to their scalps.

A third consecutive defeat in all competitions leaves Benfica’s seven-point lead at Porto’s mercy ahead of their home clash against Santa Clara.

Marítimo 3-1 P. Ferreira

In a game of sizeable proportions down the foot of the table, both Marítimo and Paços came into the encounter knowing just how decisive three points could be for their fortunes ahead of the pending end of the season.

On the half-hour mark, a moment of magic from the capable Vidigal put Marítimo in front with a curler on his right foot, nestling into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts followed up their opener with a daisy-cutter on Val Soares’ left, also from the edge of the box in the 42nd minute, giving the outfit from Madeira a key two-goal advantage going into the break.

A reaction wasn’t forthcoming from Cesar Peixoto’s men in the second half and before they knew it, Paços were looking at a 3-0 deficit after Vitor Costa was set free down the left before scoring in the 69th minute.

The visitors would claw a goal back through Adrián Butzke’s penalty, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback, enabling Marítimo to go five points clear of the automatic drop zone with six games of the league season still to be played.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 28

Famalicão 2-1 Vitória

Estoril 0-1 Portimonense

Marítimo 3-1 P. Ferreira

Chaves 1-0 Benfica

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara

Sunday 16th April

Rio Ave vs. Casa Pia

Braga vs. Gil Vicente

Sporting vs. Arouca

Monday 17th April

Vizela vs. Boavista