Moreirense consolidated their position at the top of the Segunda Liga after a thrilling 7-4 victory against Benfica B.

The Moreira de Cónegos club took a 2-0 lead through Platiny and João Camacho before Andraas Schjelderup reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Rafael Santos made it 3-1 four minutes later before an incredible period of play saw six goals scored in 13 minutes.

Benfica drew level after Henrique Pereira and Pedro Santos found the net, but their defence left a lot to be desired as Alan, Kobamelo Kodisang and Lawrence Ofori scored to give the hosts an unassailable 6-3 advantage.

Filipe Cruz converted a penalty for the young Eagles before Ofori sealed the deal in added time, the end of an incredible game of football at Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

Moreirense take a 2-0 half time lead

It was easy to see which team was nine points clear at the top of the league and which was four points away from the relegation play-off position. Kobamelo Kodisang couldn’t get a shot away before Lawrence Ofori and João Camacho fired efforts over the bar.

Benfica eventually got into the game with Adrian Bajrami heading a corner over the bar, but they couldn’t keep Moreirense quiet and fell behind in the 9th minute.

Kodisang went on a long run into the box where he was brought down by Zan Jevsenak, Higor Platiny stepping up and beating André Gomes from the spot.

João Camacho side footed Pedro Amador’s cross into the net before Pedro Amador headed home Victor García’s cross, referee João Afonso disallowing the goal after ruling Amador had fouled João Tomé.

Both managers made a change at the break, Paulo Alves replacing his booked captain Fábio Pacheco with Soriano Mané, Luís Castro bringing on striker Gilson Benchimol for midfielder Diogo Capitão.

Schjelderup reduces the deficit

Benchimol headed a corner over the bar before Benfica got back into the contest eight minutes after the restart.

A well worked move down the left side wasn’t cleared by the hosts, Gerson Sousa sending the ball back into the danger area where Andreas Schjelderup took a touch before volleying the ball into the bottom corner, the €9m winter signing scoring his first goal in five starts in the Segunda Liga.

Moreirense back on top

Camacho’s low drive was tipped wide by Gomes before Moreirense reestablished their two goal advantage from the resulting corner, Alan’s delivery headed home by Rafael Santos.

The hosts went close to making it 4-1 not long after when hesitation from Amir Feratovič saw Platiny round Gomes, the keeper doing well to recover and smother the shot from the Brazilian striker.

Benfica draw level

Castro introduced Henrique Pereira for Schjelderup in the 69th minute and he made it count by bringing Benfica back into the contest. It took just three minutes for the winger to score when he converted Benchimol’s cross from a tight angle.

Two minutes later the comeback was complete when Pedro Santos bustled his way into the box and squeezed the ball over the line.

Moreirense go bang bang bang

The home crowd were not happy but they didn’t have to wait long for their side to bounce back, scoring three goals in the space of eight minutes.

Platiny chested a cross into the path of Alan who powered his shot past Gomes, Pedro Aparício’s long ball released Kodisang who surged into the box and gave Gomes no chance before Ofori’s shot took a big deflection which gave Gomes no chance.

Benfica reduced the deficit to 6-4 in the 85th minute when Benchimol was brought down by Garcia, substitute Filipe Cruz firing the penalty into the bottom corner as Benfica.

There was no way back this time however, Aparício racing clear and releasing Okori who slotted the ball through Gomes, the helpless keeper picking the ball out of the net for a seventh and final time.

Moreirense set for a swift return to the Primeira Liga

Moreirense finished 16th in the Primeira Liga last season, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Chaves in the play-offs.

The Moreira de Cónegos club have a 12 point lead over Farense with six games remaining and are 13 points ahead of Estrela da Amadora who have a game in hand.

They have the best attack in the division and scored seven goals against Benfica without suspended top scorer André Luís.

Paulo Alves’ side have been sensational at Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas this season, winning 12 of their 14 home matches with two draws.

Moreirense will surely earn automatic promotion back to the top flight in the coming weeks.

Benfica B flirting with relegation

Benfica B finished fifth in the Segunda Liga last season but it’s been a different story this campaign. After conceding 51 goals in 28 games, it’s not hard to see where most of their problems are.

There have been some mitigating factors with Martim Neto out with a meniscal injury and Henrique Araújo sold to Watford. João Neves and Casper Tengstedt came off the bench in Benfica’s 1-0 defeat in Chaves yesterday.

The young Eagles have won just two of their previous 16 matches and relegation is a real possibility.

Matthew Marshall

