Braga’s title hopes remain on track after a 1-0 victory against Gil Vicente at the Quarry.

Ricardo Horta volleyed home in the 30th minute but the Warriors were unable to turn their dominance into a second goal.

The visitors stayed in the contest with Fran Navarro converting Carraça’s cross in the 85th minute, the Spanish striker ruled narrowly offside much to the relief of the home supporters.

The victory keeps Artur Jorge’s side in range to overhaul Benfica and Porto with six matches remaining.

Open contest

It was a great start to the game, both teams showing attacking intent with Fran Navarro scoring from an offside position in the 11th minute.

Rúben Fernandes headed Carraça’s corner wide before Braga went close to opening the scoring in the 24th minute.

Cristián Borja’s ball into the box was cleared by Giorgi Aburjania straight into Abel Ruiz, the ball cannoning off the striker and straight into Andrew who cleared the danger.

Gil Vicente went straight up the other end and created a chance of their own when a long ball was headed into the path of Murilo de Souza. The winger got away from Borja and went around Matheus, Sikou Niakaté getting back to snuff out the danger.

Braga turn the screw

The home crowd began to get vocal as André Horta’s effort was tipped over the bar by Andrew. The Brazilian goalkeeper was becoming increasingly busy but could do nothing about Braga’s opening goal in the 30th minute.

It was a great piece of play with Ricardo Horta playing a clever 1-2 with Bruma, Braga’s captain getting the ball back and taking a touch before firing a fierce volley past Andrew.

André Horta’s shot was cleared off the line by Carraça before Braga put the ball in the back of the net once again. Iuri Medeiros’ shot was deflected into the top corner by Adrián Marín, the winger narrowly offside when he collected André Horta’s pass.

The chances kept coming for the Warriors who were determined to double their advantage before the break.

Al Musrati’s ball over the top released Bruma who tested Andrew, Ricardo Horta forcing another save from the keeper before Bruma had another effort that was shot deflected over the bar.

Braga started the second half on fire but it was Gil Vicente who fashioned the first shot on target when Navarro’s shot was saved from a tight angle.

Substitutions stop the flow

Artur Jorge made his first substitution in the 59th minute when Ruiz made way for Simon Banza, Daniel Sousa responding by bringing on Pedro Tiba for Kanya Fujimoto.

It appeared a matter of time before Braga created some breathing room, Andrew making more saves to deny Banza and Medeiros before Jorge made two more changes in the 69th minute, Uroš Račić and Pizzi coming on for Musrati and Medeiros.

Gil Vicente were still in the contest when Sousa overhauling his wingers, Marlon and Murilo making way for Kevin Villodres and Bilel Aouacheria. Villodres shot straight at Matheus within two minutes of entering the fray.

Niakaté picked up an injury and was replaced by Paulo Oliveira, Jorge using the opportunity to bring on Álvaro Djaló for Bruma.

Sigh of relief

Braga’s inability to kill the game almost cost them in the 85th minute.

It was a well worked move from Gil Vicente, Navarro sneaking in behind Vítor Tormena to turn Carraça’s cross into the net, the Spanish striker ruled offside after a lengthy delay for the VAR.

Vitor Carvalho fired over the bar during six minutes of extra time, Braga limping over the finish line to collect a valuable three points that keeps them in the discussion for the Primeira Liga title.

Artur Jorge’s side fired ten shots on target but Andrew produced a great performance in goal, the Brazilian shot stopper denying them time and time again.

The Warriors now sit six points behind Benfica and remain two points in arrears of Porto with six matches remaining. They take on Benfica at Estádio da Luz on Matchday 31 which is shaping up to be a key clash in the title race.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Braga

