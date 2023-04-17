Vizela came home strong to earn a 1-1 draw against a spirited Boavista side to round off Matchday 28 in the Primeira Liga.

It was a dull first half before the game came alive, Yusupha Njie putting the Panthers ahead in the 71st minute when he headed Gaïus Makouta’s cross into the net.

It looked like the visitors were going to steal all three points before Osama Rashid’s deflected strike wrong footed Bracali in the 87th minute.

There was still time for more drama at Estádio Do Vizela, Bracali coming off his line to dent Zohi before Fabijan Buntić made a great save to deny Miguel Reisinho.

Slow start

Matías Lacava had an early chance for the hosts after Boavista lost possession, the winger firing straight at Bracali.

Chances were few and far between, Kenji Gorré probing for opportunities down the left wing and shooting at Fabijan Buntić.

It signaled the start of a spell of pressure from the Panthers, Pedro Ortiz the first player booked for holding back Bruno Lourenço.

Buntić was called into action in the 33rd minute when Bruno Onyemaechi’ cross was met by Vincent Sasso, the defender sending a looping header towards the top corner where the Croatian keeper tipped the ball off the bar.

Vizela weathered the storm and created the final opportunity of the half, Igor Julião’s cross headed wide by Anderson.

Both teams were fired up after the break, Lourenço booked before providing a through ball for Njie through, Buntić coming out of his box and snuffing out the danger.

Tulipa was the first manager to make a move when he brought on Alex Méndez and Zohi for Ortiz and Lacava in the 60th minute.

Game opens up

Reggie Cannon survived a scare when he lost possession and allowed Milutin Osmajić through on goal, Cannon’s speed allowing him to close in and make a crucial challenge before the striker could pull the trigger.

Boavista then missed a great opportunity after being gifted possession in a dangerous position, the ball falling to Kenji Gorré who looked certain to score slamming the ball into Buntić instead of picking his spot.

Boavista take the lead

The Panthers maintained the pressure and were rewarded with the opening goal in the 71st minute. Gaïus Makouta sent a cross into the box where Yusupha Njie executed a perfect header into the far corner, his 11th goal of the season.

Gorré forced a save from Buntić before Tulipa replaced Matheus Pereira and Samu with Kiki and Osama Rashid, the Iraqi midfielder immediately sending a shot from distance over the bar.

Kiko Bondoso then made way for Alexander Schmidt, Tulipa out of substitutions with Petit making his first change in the 82nd minute when Lourenço made way for Ibrahima.

Rashid equalises

The home supporters had largely gone quiet before coming alive in the 87th minute when their team drew level. Rashid tried his luck from distance, his shot taking a big deflection which left Bracali wrong footed and no chance.

Vizela had a great opportunity to take the three points in added time, Schmidt’s ball into the box headed into the path of Zohi by Osmajić, Bracali coming off his line to smother the attempt.

Miguel Reisinho coming off the bench for the Panthers and had the final chance of the contest, volleying Luís Santos’ cross towards the bottom corner where Buntić made another save, his fifth of the match.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Do Vizela

Highlights