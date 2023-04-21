Braga reclaimed second spot in the Primeira Liga after a deserved 1-0 win against Casa Pia at Estádio Nacional.

Ricardo Horta finished off a slick team move in the 54th minute, his second match winner in five days.

The Warriors were continually thwarted by Ricardo Batista before settling for another important three points.

Artur Jorge’s side jump over Porto and sit three points behind Benfica, the Dragons travelling to Paços de Ferreira on Saturday and the Eagles hosting Estoril on Sunday.

Braga on top early

Braga established their dominance early on, passing the ball around nicely but unable to test Ricardo Batista. Bruma went closest to opening the deadlock, bursting into the box before firing wide.

Casa Pia went close in the 12th minute when Nermin Zolotić headed Leonardo Lelo’s free kick to the edge of the 6-yard box, an unmarked Samuel Godwin heading a great opportunity over the bar.

André Horta fired over after more impressive interplay from Braga who were testing Casa Pia through the middle and out wide with dangerous crosses being delivered into the box.

Ricardo Horta fizzed a low drive wide and Iuri Medeiros was unable to keep his volley down, the Warriors clearly the better side going into the break.

Ricardo Horta breaks the deadlock

Braga were finally rewarded came in the 54th minute. Abel Rui raced onto Medeiros’ pass and went past Fernando Varela, the striker finding Ricardo Horta who took a touch and picked hid spot.

Medeiros saw two shots blocked but they were given another warning not to go to sleep on Godwin. A great through ball from Afonso Taira released the Nigerian international, Sikou Niakaté and Cristian Borja getting back to prevent a shot.

Felipe Martins made a triple switch in the 62nd minute when he introduced Lucas Soares, Beni and Felippe Cardoso.

Ricardo Horta shot straight at Batista before Artur Jorge brought on Pizzi and Simon Banza for Medeiros and Ruiz.

Godwin’s shot was deflected wide but Matheus was not being put under any serious pressure.

Batista was busy at the other end, getting in the way of another Ricardo Horta effort after a Braga counter attack.

Pizzi sliced an effort wide, Al Musrati forced a save from Batista and Ricardo Horta tested the Angolan keeper once again, but it was job done for Braga who leave Lisbon with a deserved three points.

Braga too good, Benfica showdown looms

Samuel Godwin missed a great chance early on and shot straight at Matheus in the 37th minute, an effort that proved to be Casa Pia's only one on target.

Braga had 64% possession and 6-1 shots on target at Estádio Nacional, the margin kept respectable by some wasteful finishing from Ricardo Horta and brave stops from Batista.

The Warriors host Nacional in the Taça de Portugal second leg where they have a 5-0 lead before a poor Portimonense side travel to the Quarry.

Artur Jorge's side are playing with plenty of confidence and should have few problems maintaining the momentum before a crunch clash against Benfica at Estádio da Luz on 6 May.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights