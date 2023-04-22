Porto reduced Benfica’s lead in the Primeira Liga to one point after a comfortable 2-0 win in Paços de Ferreira.

The Dragons were the better team in the first half and went into the break with a man advantage after Jordan Holsgrove picked up two yellow cards in added time.

Porto stepped on the gas at Estádio da Capital do Móvel, Mehdi Taremi converting a penalty after André Franco drew a foul in the 18-yard box.

Two substitutes combined to put the game to bed in the 83rd minute, Danny Namaso squaring the ball to Toni Martínez who finished into an empty net.

Sérgio Conceição’s side reclaimed second spot in the Primeira Liga, moving ahead of Braga and reducing Benfica's lead to one point before the Eagles host Estoril at Estádio da Luz.

Porto work their way into the contest

Porto were sloppy early on, loose passes from Pepe and Mateus Uribe inviting unwanted pressure from the home side.

Otávio was repeatedly finding Galeno with balls over the top, another pass over Paços de Ferreira's defence picking out Mehdi Taremi who fired over from an offside position.

Otávio wasn’t about to divert from his mission, sending another lofted pass to Taremi who found Pepê Aquino, the Brazilian barged into by Antunes with Fábio Veríssimo booking the left-back and awarding a penalty.

The VAR got involved and summoned Veríssimo to the touchline monitor where the referee viewed replays before overturning both decisions.

Paços de Ferreira go down to 10 men

Veríssimo started dishing out yellow cards with regularity, Nuno Lima and Rui Pires booked in quick succession before a minute of madness from Jordan Holsgrove.

The Scottish midfielder was booked for holding back Otávio and less than 60 seconds later went in late on Pepê, Veríssimo left with an easy decision and producing a second yellow card.

Dragons step on the gas

Porto started the second half strong, Evanilson’s great through ball releasing Taremi who saw his shot saved by Igor Vekič.

Paços de Ferreira showed they could still offer a threat despite being a man down, a regulation clearance resulting in Alexandre Guedes getting past Iván Marcano and racing clear before Pepe came across to nullify the danger.

Evanilson presented another chance for Taremi who was denied by Vekič once again.

César Peixoto made two changes in the 62nd minute when Juan Delgado and Luíz Carlos made for Jorge Silva and Tiago Ribeiro.

Porto created another chance, Taremi turning provider as Pepê shot into the side netting.

Sérgio Conceição brought on André Franco for Wilson Manafá which saw Pepê drop into the right back position.

Porto break through from the penalty spot

Otávio continued to rain balls over Paços de Ferreira’s defence and it eventually paid dividends with Porto winning a penalty.

The Portuguese international picked out Franco inside the 18-yard box, Lima putting a hand on the midfielder with Veríssimo pointing to the spot. Taremi stepped up and made no mistake, sending the Dragons ahead in the 66th minute.

Both managers made changes with 15 minutes remaining, Peixoto bringing on Nigel Thomas and Fábio Gomes with Conceição introducing Danny Namaso and Toni Martínez.

Porto ended the contest in the 83rd minute when both substitutes combined, Namaso racing onto Pepê's through ball and squaring the ball to an unmarked Toni Martínez who finished into an empty net.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio da Capital do Móvel

Highlights