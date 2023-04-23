Benfica snapped out of a 4-match winless run by beating Estoril 1-0 in Lisbon this afternoon to maintain their 4-point buffer at the top the table.

Captain Nicolás Otamendi’s header from a brilliant David Neres assist just before the break proved enough to give the Eagles a deserved victory.

From heaven to hell

Less than a month ago, Benfica’s season had been so impressive it had made people sit up and take notice all over Europe.

But in another example of how things can rapidly change in football, a poor run of results had raised the spectre of the Lisbon giants ending the season empty-handed in terms of silverware, for what would be a fourth year running.

Victories for title rivals Braga and Porto in Friday and Saturday respectively had further heightened the pressure.

Nevertheless, Benfica started the match against struggling Estoril with their fate still very much in their own hands.

Schmidt shakes it up

Coach Roger Schmidt broke with habit and made changes to his usual starting line-up, Fredrik Aursnes starting at right-back in place of Gilberto, João Neves making his full debut alongside Chiquinho in midfield and David Neres drafted back into the initial XI.

Truth be told Benfica dominated the match from start to finish, creating enough chances to have won at a canter against an inoffensive Estoril team.

However, the recent poor results – and perhaps the accompanying stinging criticism – had obviously taken their toll in the players in terms of their headspace.

Neves and Rafa Silva missed glaring chances by snatching at their opportunities early doors, and when João Mário had the chance to calm the nerves of his teammates and close to 60,000 spectators from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, the usually calm Portugal midfielder let the tension get to him and his poor attempted conversion was saved by Dani Figueira.

Benfica 1-0 Estoril match highlights

Just when it seemed Benfica would go into the interval with nothing to show for their dominance, David Neres, who had been far an away the game’s brightest performer to that point, created the breakthrough.

The Brazilian demonstrated more superb wing play to slice through the Estoril defence, drive to the by-line and dink over an inviting cross that Otamendi dispatched into the top corner of the net with an emphatic headed finish.

The second half was no different, with Benfica the only team attacking and creating chances.

David Neres dragged a chance wide after being set up by Rafa.

Musa makes an impact

Striker Peta Musa, fresh from his Champions League goal against Inter Milan on Wednesday, came on in the 64th minute to replace the uninspired Gonçalo Ramos and the Croatian again put in a lively display, lending weight to the argument he has been underutilised this season.

Benfica thought they had killed the match in the 72nd minute with a fine team goal. João Mário, Aursnes and Rafa combined well to play in Musa, who showed a striker’s instinct by beating two defenders and finishing neatly low into the corner of the net, only for the celebrations to be cut short because of an offside earlier in the build-up.

Another chance came and went late on when João Mário chested Rafa’s cross past goalkeeper Figueira but the ball hit the outside of the post.

It mattered not, and Benfica will now prepare for the trip to Gil Vicente next weekend before their crunch match against Braga.

“It’s a good feeling to win after several games without a victory,” said Schmidt. “There are five games left, we need four victories.”

By Tom Kundert

Goals:

[1-0] Otamendi, 44’