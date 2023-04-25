Braga booked their ticket to the Taça de Portugal final after a 2-2 draw against Nacional at the Quarry.

Uroš Račić won and converted a penalty before the break, Rodrigo Gomes scoring three minutes after the restart as the Warriors threatened to replicate the 5-0 first leg victory in Madeira.

Artur Jorge’s side got sloppy however, constantly giving Nacional the ball, a free kick in the 72nd minute resulting in Clayton heading past Tiago Sá.

Three minutes into added time the comeback was complete with a comedy goal to concede, Vitor Tormena’s flop resulting in a penalty that Dudu duly converted.

Braga will try and banish all memory of the final 40 minutes before beginning preparations to host Portimonense in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

Nacional boxed in

Nacional's problems began in the opening minute, unable to get out of their own half with Braga's high press boxing them in.

The Madeiran club found avenues open down the right wing as Rúben Macedo released João Aurélio, his cross begging to be buried by Zé Manuel before a great challenge from Joe Mendes prevented a certain goal.

Braga began to make meaningful combinations, Nuno Sequeira instigating a move that saw Simon Banza combine with Álvaro Djaló and force a save from Lucas França.

Rúben Macedo tearing it up

Sequeira was having problems at the other end however, Macedo latching onto Aurélio’s through ball and rolling it towards the edge of the 18-yard box where Jota’s rising effort was tipped over the bar by Matheus.

Djaló was becoming heavily involved, his shot deflected wide after another 1-2 with Banza. Braga took the lead from the resulting corner.

Račić does it himself

The ball found Uroš Račić at the back post who cut the ball back, José Gomes jumping to block a potential shot and landing on the Serbian’s foot. Račić took the ball and drilled it into the bottom corner.

Paulo Oliveira headed Rodrigo Gomes’ free kick over the bar and Djaló curled a low shot narrowly wide, but their inability to contain Macedo resurfaced before the break, his corner cut out by Matheus.

Both managers went to their benches at half time, Artur Jorge bringing on Gorby Baptiste for André Horta, Filipe Cândido making four changes with Sérgio Marakis, Pipe Gómez, Carlos Daniel and Dudu given 45 minutes to impress.

It didn’t work out as planned, Braga extending their lead in the 48th minute.

Gomes given too much space

Rodrigo Gomes got past José Gomes with his cross too close to França, but the 19-year-old would make amends less than 60 seconds later.

Marakis slipped over, Gomes allowed a free run into the box where he measured right footed drive that was too powerful for França.

Braga get sloppy

Braga started to give Nacional way too much cheap ball which saw Artur Jorge replace Paulo Oliveira and Nuno Sequeira with Cristian Borja and Vitor Tormena.

Borja cleared a dangerous cross with Macedo lurking, Jorge making his final two changes in the 69th minute when Iuri Medeiros and Bruma replaced Pizzi and Djaló. Three minutes later Nacional got a goal back.

It was a routine free kick into the box where Clayton Sampaio met the ball unopposed, his header wrong footing Tiago Sá and finding the net.

Sá made a routine save to deny Marakis as Braga appeared to be hobbling their way towards a sixth straight win.

Tormena party trick

Their determination to throw the victory away was rewarded in added time which surely has to be comedy goal of the season.

Four players converged to stop Dudu on a fast break and failed, Vítor Tormena falling over before using his head to take out the feet of the Brazilian striker. Referee João Gonçalves let his laughter subside before awarding a penalty, Dudu making no mistake from the spot.

Braga fail to finish it off

With the pressure off after an emphatic 5-0 win in Madeira in the first leg, Artur Jorge handed starts to Tiago Sá, Serdar Saatçi, Joe Mendes, Pizzi, Álvaro Djaló and Rodrigo Gomes.

The dedicated supporters at the Quarry were expecting another rout when Rodrigo Gomes scored three minutes into the second half, but to say they took their foot off the gas would be an understatement.

Braga were bad.

Fortunately, all the talk will deservedly revolve around the great achievement of reaching their fourth Taça de Portugal final in nine years.

The Warriors lost on penalties against Sporting Clube de Portugal in 2015, beat Porto on penalties in 2016 and beat Benfica 2-0 in 2021 with Lucas Piazon and Ricardo Horta scoring in Coimbra.

Jorge’s side will now focus all their energy on the Primeira Liga where they sit six points behind Benfica and two behind Porto with five matches remaining, Portimonense coming to the Quarry on Saturday before Braga take on Benfica at Estádio da Luz on Saturday 6 May.

By Matthew Marshall

