Rio Ave got back to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after a hard earned 1-0 victory against Arouca at Estádio dos Arcos.

Hernâni won a penalty at the end the first half, his spot kicked saved by Ignacio de Arruabarrena who denied Fábio Ronaldo on the follow up.

Paulo Vitor came off the bench in the 62nd minute and scored the decisive goal seven minutes later, the Brazilian’s low strike beating Arruabarrena at his near post.

Armando Evangelista tried to shake things up from the bench but it was a rare off night for the high flying Arouca.

The visitors taste defeat after going eight games unbeaten, still clear in fifth spot which will earn a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Late surge brings first half to life

It was a dull first half until a flurry of action occurred minutes before the break.

Amine Oudrhiri released Hernâni who surged into the box, Tiago Esgaio’s late challenge giving referee Ricardo Baixinho an easy decision to point to the spot.

Hernâni stepped up and saw his poor penalty saved by Ignacio de Arruabarrena, the goalkeeper getting off his feet quickly to save a follow up effort from Fábio Ronaldo.

Nino Galovic went down in added time after being elbowed in the head by Emmanuel Boateng, the Croatian defender staying on the pitch after donning a swimming cap to prevent the blood flow.

Substitute makes the difference

Luís Freire tried to find a spark off the bench in the 62nd minute when João Graça and Fábio Ronaldo made way for Paulo Vitor and Ukra.

It had the desired effect with Vitor scoring seven minutes later, the Brazilian winger cutting inside from the left wing and firing a low drive that beat Arruabarrena at his near post.

Freire brought on 35-year-old midfielder Vítor Gomes for Amine in the 73rd minute, Armando Evangelista making an attacking move by bringing on Yusuf Lawal for Uri Busquets.

Evangelista made two more changes in the 84th minute when Michel and Bruno Marques entered the fray, but there was no way back for the visitors who were ineffective up front for the entire evening.

An ugly all in brawl during seven minutes of added time provided some entertainment, Renato Pantalon sent off alongside a number of assistants and trainers from both clubs.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio dos Arcos

Highlights