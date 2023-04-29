Braga defeated Portimonense 4-1 at the Quarry to regain second spot in the Primeira Liga.

The Warriors wasted to time in asserting their dominance, going ahead in the second minute when Abel Ruiz smashed the ball past Kosuke Nakamura.

Iuri Medeiros fired a free kick into the bottom corner before another set piece saw André Horta’s delivery headed into the top corner by Sikou Niakaté.

Portimonense reduced the deficit to 3-1 in added time when Rui Gomes’ deflected strike gave Matheus no chance.

Artur Jorge’s side took their foot off the gas before Ricardo Horta made it 4-1 in the 67th minute, Nakamura making a number of late saves to stop a fifth goal.

Braga immediately put the pressure back on Benfica and Braga, the Eagles taking on Gil Vicente in Barcelos with the Dragons hosting Boavisa in the Porto derby.

Ruiz scores early

Braga took the lead in the 2nd minute after Portimonense failed to clear the ball from danger on two occasions. Bruma picked out Abel Ruiz who took a touch before smashing it past Kosuke Nakamura.

Bruma was creating all of the chances, releasing Ruiz who curled his shot wide and getting the ball into Ricardo Horta who narrowly missed the top corner.

Paulo Sérgio brought on Paulo Sérgio for Lucas Ventura in the 26th minute which signaled a change in formation.

Bruma saw his shot blocked but there was no denying Braga who were playing with flair and purpose.

Free kicks converted

Pedrão conceded a dangerous free kick after a cynical challenge on Iuri Medeiros, the winger stepping up and firing a low strike into the bottom corner.

Portimonense created their first chance in the 36th minute when Fahd Moufi released Welinton Júnior, the Brazilian’s attempt to lob Matheus lacking the required height to clear the keeper.

Braga made it 3-0 in the 38th minute after Moustapha Seck conceded another cheap free kick. André Horta sent the ball into the danger area where Sikou Niakaté rose above Park Ji-Soo and headed the ball into the top corner.

Rui Gomes reduces the deficit

Matheus was called into action when he produced a spectacular save to deny Rui Gomes but there was no stopping Gomes in added time.

Júnior’s cross took a touch off Yony González with the ball falling kindly for Gomes, his shot taking a big deflection that gave Matheus no chance.

Musrati made way for Uroš Račić at the break with the second half lacking the intensity produced in the opening 45 minutes.

Braga were slipping into the same habits that saw them throw away a 2-0 lead against Nacional in the Taça de Portugal semi-final second leg. Artur Jorge reacted by making his first substitution in the 60th minute when André Horta made way for Pizzi.

Portimonense continued to press forward, Fahd Moufi's crossed cleared and Júnior heading Maurício’s cross wide.

Horta seals the deal

The home crowd breathed a sigh of relief in the 68th minute when Braga put the result beyond doubt. Niakaté went on a long run into the box and found Ricardo Horta, the playmaker dancing around two defenders before beating Nakamura from close range.

Nakamura made late saves to deny Pizzi and Nuno Sequeira, but was job done for Braga who immediately begin preparations for a crunch clash against Benfica at Estádio da Luz on Saturday.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Braga

