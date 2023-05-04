Porto will contest the Taça de Portugal final after a thrilling 3-2 extra time win against Famalicão in the semi-final second leg.

Jhonder Cádiz put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute, Porto equalising seven minutes later when Matheus Uribe won a penalty that Galeno converted with panache.

The impressive Iván Jaime squared the tie in the 75th minute before Ramos made in important save to deny Alexandre Penetra and send the tie to extra time.

The contest looked set for a penalty shootout before a sensational strike put the Dragons ahead in added time.

Otávio hammered a perfect half-volley into the roof of the net, Sérgio Conceição getting himself sent off before Evanilson had time to net a third goal.

Famalicão take the lead

Famalicão started well with Porto repeatedly coughing up possession, Jhonder Cádiz going close to connecting with Penetra's cross and Cláudio Ramos breathing a sigh of relief after giving the ball away in his own 18-yard box.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when Ivo Rodrigues’ free kick took a slight touch off Jhonder Cádiz, Ramos a bystander as the ball nestled into the net.

Porto penalty

Porto didn’t have to wait long to find an equaliser. Matheus Uribe got to Toni Martínez’s cross before Mihai-Alexandru Dobre, the Romanian mistiming his clearance and kicking the Colombian in the stomach.

Referee Manuel Mota consulted the VAR and watched replays on the touchline before pointing to the spot, Galeno powering the penalty into the net.

Martínez tested Luíz Júnior after a great team move before Ramos made a smart double save, denying Cádiz before diverting Dobre’s follow up effort wide.

Famalicão won't lay down

Famalicão were the better team after the break and went close to regaining the lead in the 60th minute. The ball fell to Iván Jaime who curled a low shot towards the bottom corner, Ramos diving to tip the ball off the post.

Sérgio Conceição immediately went to his bench, André Franco and Mehdi Taremi replacing Wilson Manafá and Marko Grujić.

Jaime squares the tie

Porto were not turning their possession into opportunities and found themselves 2-1 down in the 75th minute.

Pepê Aquino was caught out of position at right-back, Rodrigues’ quick free kick releasing Jaime who surged into the box, Cardoso anonymous as the Spaniard beat Ramos at his near post.

Uribe and Franco fired difficult chances wide before Pepê and Martínez made way for Rodrigo Conceição and Evanilson.

Famalicão went close in the 86th minute after a well worked free kick towards the back post, Ramos coming off his line to smother a shot from Penetra.

Pepe completely lost his mind and started manhandling Mota after Santiago Colombatto went down injured, the incident sparking some chaos in Porto's dugout as Conceição attempted to calm his captain down.

Extra time action

The tie went to extra time as both managers freshened things up, João Pedro Sousa replaced Rodrigues and Cádiz with Gustavo Sá and Denilson Junior, Conceição bringing on Zaudi Sanusi for Wendell.

Jaime continued to be a bright spark for the visitors, getting into the danger area and firing a weak shot straight at Ramos.

Porto started to get on top with Taremi’s shot blocked and Enea Mihaj fortunate to avoid a straight red card for cynically stopping Galeno. Taremi headed Sanusi's cross wide before a sensational a strike in added time sent the home crowd wild.

Otávio golazo

Famalicão couldn't clear Uribe's long throw, the ball falling perfectly for Otávio who executed a textbook half-volley into the roof of the net.

Sérgio Conceição ran to celebrate, got involved in an altercation and went ballistic, getting himself sent off before abusing Mota and Pedro Sousa on his way out.

There was still time for another goal, Taremi breaking clear and feeding Evanilson who slammed the ball past Júnior.

Porto will face Braga in the Taça de Portugal final, the match being played at Estádio Nacional on Sunday 4 June.

By Matthew Marshall

