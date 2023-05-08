Porto showed their class in a comfortable 1-0 win in Arouca.

It was all Dragons, the visitors finding the breakthrough in the 44th minute when Iván Marcano headed home a cross from Otávio.

Arouca never threatened Diogo Costa, the goalkeeper enjoying a stress free evening.

One way traffic

It was all Porto early on with Galeno heavily involved down the left wing. They went close after a beautiful team move in the 11th minute resulted in Mehdi Taremi’s lob bouncing off the bar.

The chances kept coming with Galeno’s shot tipped wide by Ignacio de Arruabarrena and Stephen Eustáquio’s effort deflected over the bar.

Marcano breaks the deadlock

Arouca almost held on until the break before Porto finally broke through in the 44th minute. It was a simple goal, Otávio’s cross headed home by Iván Marcano at the back post.

Arouca started the second half well but their finishing was leaving a lot to be desired, Alan Ruiz and Bohdan Milovanov going closer to hitting the corner flag than the target.

Arouca toothless

Armando Evangelista made two changes in the 63rd minute when Bohdan Milovanov and Ismaila Soro made way for Arsénio and Benji Michel. It made no difference.

Otávio saw his shot saved and Taremi forced a save from Arruabarrena, Porto cruising to the finish line the keep the gap behind Benfica to four points with three games to play.

Arouca’s lead in the race for fifth spot has been reduced to one point with Vitória de Guimarães breathing down their necks .

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Arouca

