Benfica are the 2022/23 champions of Portugal after beating Santa Clara 3-0 in front of their ecstatic fans at the Estádio da Luz to spark wild celebrations throughout Lisbon that are sure to last long into the early hours.

Needing a win to mathematically make certain of the title but knowing a draw would practically seal the deal, Benfica left nothing to chance as an early goal by Gonçalo Ramos settled any nerves.

Rafa Silva doubled the advantage before the break and Alex Grimaldo completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the second half. More to follow