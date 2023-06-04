Two second-half goals saw Porto beat Braga 2-0 at Jamor to lift the 2022/23 Portuguese Cup in a dominant display by the Dragons.

In a surprisingly one-sided final, Sérgio Conceição’s team were the far superior team from start to finish, creating chances throughout, while Braga barely troubled Porto goalkeeper Cláudio Ramos.

Porto retain the Cup as they lifted the trophy for the 19th time in their history.

As usual, a festive atmoshphere took hold of Jamor in bright sunshine for the traditional showpiece match that brings the curtain down on the domestic season in Portugal in a magnificent setting.

With no major absentees from either side, both teams were able to field practically full-strength line-ups. For Porto Cláudio Ramos kept No1 goalkeeper Diogo Costa on the bench as Sérgio Conceição stuck with his Cup goalkeeper, and Pepê was selected at right-back with João Mário still injured. For Braga André Horta got the nod over Uros Racic.

Early chances

Porto took a firm grip of proceedings from kick-off, going close twice in quick succession in the opening exchanges, Stephen Estáquio and Evanilson forcing Matheus into two saves in the opening five minutes.

Eustáquio sent in another dangerous shot from 20 yards in the 10th minute that Matheus again did well to dive low and hold on to the ball.

Some typically tenacious play by Otávio saw the midfielder win the ball and immediately play in Evanilson, who deep the area shot fiercely at goal with the overworked Matheus showing good reactions to turn it wide for a corner.

Pepe rock solid

Braga gradually began stemming the tide, venturing timidly into Porto territory with more regularity, but the imperious Pepe was mopping up any sign of danger.

On the half hour Porto again went close, a timely Tormena interception and the post denying Porto a scrambled goal from a corner, although the referee blew up for a foul on Matheus.

Five minutes later Matheus pulled off his best save thus far, showing brilliant reactions to keep out Pepe’s close-range effort from a Wendell free-kick, but again it would not have counted as the referee had whistled for offside.

On 37 minutes Braga at last fashioned a chance. Bruma showed acceleration and directness to drive into the Porto box, a well-worked move seeing the ball played to Ricardo Horta whose firm cross-shot was beaten out by Ramos.

Braga 0-2 FC Porto: 2022/23 Portuguese Cup final highlights

But Porto were soon back on the attack, and in first-half stoppage time Uribe did well to work himself a shooting opportunity in the box, his effort ricocheting to Taremi who shot wide. Half-time, 0-0.

More of the same

The pattern of the match did not change upon the restart, Galeno shooting into the side-netting in the 50th minute.

Soon afterwards the deadlock was broken. Otávio threaded a beautiful ball through the Braga defence to Galeno, whose cross was turned into his own net by André Horta in his desperation to prevent Toni Martínez from scoring.

Braga boss Artur Jorge attempted to shake things up by making a triple change, Medeiros, Borja and André Horta making way for Álvaro Djaló, Joe Mendes and Uros Racic.

The changes did not bring any change, but Braga seemed to be handed a lifeline shortly afterwards when Wendell’s wild challenge on Goméz earned the Porto left-back a straight red card, the referee upgrading it from a yellow after a VAR and pitch-side review.

Braga began to see more of the ball and push Porto back but still failed to test Cláudio Ramos in the Porto goal, even after the introductions of striker Simon Banza and midfielder Pizzi for two defenders, Goméz and Tormena.

And on 79 minutes the teams were matched up again in terms of personnel as Niakaté was red-carded for bringing down Taremi as the last man following a careless giveaway by Joe Mendes. Braga had had a little over 15 minutes playing with an extra man but had not utilised the time profitably.

Otávio seals the deal

And any doubts about the outcome of the match were dispelled just two minutes later as Porto doubled their lead. Again Galeno escaping down the left was at the origin of the goal, his perfect cross turned into the net by Otávio.

Banza skied a couple of late chances over the bar, but it was Porto who looked just as likely to score again from a series of dangerous breakaways and the fans clad in blue and white were celebrating long before the final whistle was blown.

Porto win the Portuguese Cup for the second year running and the third time in five years under Conceição, to add the trophy to the Portuguese League Cup and Super Cup also won this season.

By Tom Kundert, at Jamor

Braga: Matheus, Vítor Gomes, Tormena, Niakaté, Borja, Iuri Medeiros, Al Musrati, André Horta, Bruma, Ricardo Horta, Abel Ruiz

Porto: Cláudio Ramos, Pepê, Pepe, Marcano, Wendell, Uribe, Otávio, Eustáquio, Galeno, Taremi, Evanilson

Goals:

[0-1] André Horta (own goal), 53’

[0-2] Otávio, 81’