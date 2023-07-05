The fixtures have been released for the 2023/24 Primeira Liga season.

The new season sees a new sponsor for Portugal’s top flight, with the league’s official name now the LIGA PORTUGAL Betclick.

The highlight of the first round of matches sees defending champions Benfica given a tricky start as they travel to the city of Porto to take on Boavista.

Full fixture list of the first round of matches to be played on the weekend of 12-13 August.

If you are planning a summer vacation in Portugal that weekend and would like to take in a match, this map gives you an overview of your options:

Big Four match-ups

One quirk of the fixture list that springs to attention is the blockbuster week 14 schedule: Braga v Benfica and Sporting v Porto. The clashes pair together the four strongest teams in Portugal. Therefore, week 31, after which just three fixtures will remain until the end of the season, could also be red hot given that the same fixtures will be reversed: Benfica v Braga and Porto v Sporting.

On a final note, the last weekend of the season sees Braga host Porto. The two northern clubs were fighting it out for second place for most of the tail end of the previous season.

For the full fixture list including an option to download the fixtures in PDF format click on this official Liga Portugal website link.