Braga earn narrow first-leg lead against Panathinaikos in Champions League play-off

23 August 2023

Braga beat Panathinaikos 2-1 in a entertaining and hard-fought encounter at the Quarry tonight as both teams attempt to make the Champions League group stage after an absence of more than a decade.

Artur Jorge’s team struggled to get their game going before the break, but Abel Ruiz and Álvaro Djaló scored in the second half to put Braga in command, with Rony Lopes seeing a golden chance to make it 3-0 saved by Italian goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

Moments later Daniel Mancini scored for the visitors, meaning the Portuguese team will have to defend a single-goal lead in Athens next week.

Captain Ricardo Horta lines up to the sound of the Champions League anthem for the first time in his career

A emoção de Ricardo Horta ao ouvir o hino da Champions pela primeira vez como jogador ❤️pic.twitter.com/IHbT9EOH5S — B24 (@B24PT) August 24, 2023

Braga’s first goal, scored by Abel Ruiz

Braga’s second goal, scored by Álvaro Djaló