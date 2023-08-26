Farense thrash Chaves 5-0 to earn their first points in the Primeira Liga

26 August 2023

Farense got back to winning ways in the best possible fashion after crushing Chaves 5-0 at Estádio de São Lúis.

The opening four goals were scored in a ruthless 12 minute spell early in the first half, Mohamed Belloumi’s cross headed home by Zach Muscat and Cláudio Falcão converting another pinpoint delivery from Rui Costa.

Belloumi poked home from close range after his shot had been spilled by Hugo, the fourth goal coming from another cross as Fabrício Isidoro headed Talocha’s teasing ball into the net.

José Gomes made three substitutions at the break but his side were 5-0 down in the 49th minute when Mattheus Oliveira drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Farense are off and running as they attempt to avoid another swift relegation into the Segunda Liga, Chaves the only team without a point in the Primeira Liga, 11 goals conceded in three defeats an alarming sign.

Farense on the front foot

Farense were presented with a glorious chance to take an early lead after a failed clearance from Steven Vitória, Fabrício Isidoro going through on goal and dragging his shot wide.

Zach Muchat met Rui Costa's free kick and saw his header deflected over the bar as the hosts continued to pour on the pressure.

Chaves had an opportunity against the run of play after Isidoro coughed up possession, the ball falling perfectly for Benny whose fierce strike skimmed off the bar.

It was brief respite as Farense got immediately back on the attack and began to rain crosses into the box.

Four goals in 12 minutes

Jose Mota's side got their reward in the 10th minute when Mohamed Belloumi’s delivery into the danger area saw Zach Muscat head home.

Benny saw another shot rise too high and João Correia's effort was blocked before an incredible five minutes of play saw Farense score three unanswered goals.

Rui Costa's cross was converted by Cláudio Falcão before Guima lost possession and was punished. Belloumi did well to release Pastor and play a neat 1-2 with the right-back before forcing a save from Hugo, the keeper unable to retain the ball which presented Belloumi with a tap in from a yard out.

Taloscha then teased the ball towards the back post where Fabricio Isodoro, probably the shortest player on the pitch, headed into the ground and into the net.

Chaves second best

Benny tried his luck from long range but Chaves were not getting close to testing Ricardo Velho.

José Gomes made three changes at the break with Sandro Cruz, Guima and Benny making way for Bruno Langa, Joäo Pedro and Leandro Sanca.

Rui Costa couldn't keep his effort down before any doubts about the result were settled in the 49th minute. Héctor Hernández lost possession, Rui Costa rolling the ball out to Matheus Oliveira who picked his spot and drilled the ball into the bottom corner.

Farense went close after Taloscha’s free kick caused havoc in the 6-yard box before the visitors finally applied some sustained pressure.

Chaves left their shooting boots in Trás-os-Montes however, Paulo Victor straight at Velho before seeing another effort deflected, Hernández the next to give the goalkeeper some catching practice.

Reduction in action

José Mota went to his bench for the first time in the 65th minute when Oliveira and Belloumi made way for Vitor Gonçalves and Rafael Barbosa.

The relentlessness nature of the opening 25 minutes had well and truly subsided as the Farense ultras required multiple attempts to get the Mexican wave rolling the entire way around the stadium.

Both managers tried to inject some life into the contest, Mota bringing on André Seruca and Bruno Duarte for Isidoro and Rui Costa, Gomes replacing João Correia with Habib Sylla.

Farense finish strong

Duarte immediately went through on goal and was thwarted by a great challenge from Vitória, Victor then making way for Ruben Lameiras who made his first appearance for Chaves since switching from Vitória de Guimarães.

Barbosa got involved with a shot saved and a tempting cross to Marco Matias who couldn’t keep his effort down.

It was another Farense substitute that would steal the spotlight in the closing stages after Talocha made way for Talys Oliveira. The Brazilian left-back saw a sumtuous strike beat Hugo and bounce off the bar before a low drive was tipped wide by the well worked keeper.

Algarve capital club off an running with northerners rock bottom

It was an important match in Faro with both teams losing their opening two Primeira Liga matches. Farense were far more clinical to equal their biggest home win since December 2018 when they defeated Oliveirense 5-0 in the Segunga Liga.

The contest was largely won in midfield where Cláudio Falcão and Mattheus Oliveira were far too good for Ricardo Guima and Kelechi Nwakali.

Mohamed Belloumi was strong out wide in his first start since being promoted from the U23 side. The 21-year-old Algerian has forced his way into José Mota’s starting side which is starting to take shape, always a good sign early in a new campaign, even more so for promoted clubs.

Chaves sit rock bottom, the only team without a point after three games. The most worrying sign is the 11 goals conceded, a combination of individual errors, collective errors and plain poor defending.

José Gomes has ditched the suit for a shirt, assumingly due to the unabating August heat, but he might have to go back to his wardrobe if things don’t improve in a hurry.

By Matthew Marshall